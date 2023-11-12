Traditionally underrated in many ways, Zorro is one of the fictional heroes who have helped define the archetype of the people’s hero.

Created in 1919 by Johnston McCulleyZorro soon made the leap to audiovisuals and, since then, has enjoyed more than a century of iterations of all kinds.

Some versions of Zorro have become established thanks to the actors who stepped forward to play Don Diego de la Vega in the audiovisual field, whether movies, series or the occasional soap opera.

Today, at HobbyCine, we review each and every one of the actors who have played Zorro throughout more than 100 years of history.

Naveen Nischol

If you thought that a character with a century of history was going to be free of Bollywood versions, you thought wrong.

Shibu Mitra took the Latin hero to his native India and delivered a very crazy adaptation where Zorro must protect the kingdom of his father and stepbrother.

Was Naveen Nischol who brandished the rapier sword and hid behind the mask to make one of the craziest iterations of the character his own.

Although the film is in the line of the most bizarre Hollywood adaptations, it must be said that, although it occupies the red lantern on our list, Nischol has something special in his incarnation of Zorro.

Frank Langella

Frank Langella was Skeletor In the Masters of the Universe movie, he was Count Dracula and he was nominated for an Oscar in 2009 for his performance as Richard Nixon in The Challenge – Frost vs. Nixon.

Before all that, Langella stepped into the shoes of Zorro in The Sign of Zorro, a movie for television from 1974 that does not stand out for its brilliance and where the actor still needed to polish his technique.

Robert Livingston

We go back quite a bit, until 1936, when Robert Livingston rode on Tornado’s back and saved the innocents in The Bold Caballero.

Although Robert Livingston’s Zorro did not go down in history for his symbolism, he did contribute certain traits to the character.

The best example is the smiles he showed in some scenes, which emphasized how much he enjoyed being the town hero who saves the day.

It was a film that was left half-baked in many aspects, but it is also a curiosity if you are fascinated by Zorro’s career in audiovisuals.

Rodolfo De You

The most rebellious Zorro began to flourish in 1976 thanks to Rodolfo de Anda in Zorro’s Great Adventure.

Both as Diego de la Vega and as his alter ego, the Mexican actor gave the character an impetus that his predecessors had not taken advantage of.

Alain Delon

We have had American, Mexican and even Indian versions of Zorro: now it is a French version in a spaghetti western co-produced between Italy and France.

The French actor Alain Delon He brought a very attractive European air to Diego de la Vega, although he could not draw as much from his record as an action actor.

The 1975 movie is fine, but the fencing skills needed a little more training to be convincing, even for those years.

Even so, the film Zorro has one of the most spectacular final acts, with a long duel against the evil Colonel Huerta.

Christian Meier

The most recent iteration of Zorro comes from Peru and is called Christian Meierprotagonist Zorro: The Sword and the Rose.

The series is a soap opera that, in fact, you can find on Atresplayer. The main problem, of course, is that it is a soap opera, with its good things and its bad things.

Guy Williams

There are people who claim that Guy Williams He is the actor of the original Zorro. That is only true if we refer to television series.

There is no doubt that Williams gave a brilliant interpretation of the character in the disney series which aired in the 1950s.

Skill with a sword was key to the action scenes in Guy Williams’ iteration.

However, where the actor stood out the most is in the ability to separate the two sides of the character, a very common feature in the genre of superheroes who hide their secret identity.

Duncan Regehr

We arrive at the nineties to come across The New Adventures of Zorro, where Duncan Regehr interpreta a Batman.

Yes, well, the actor is in charge of giving life to Zorro, but he does it in the purest style of the Dark Knight: he even has a hang glider and gadgets to carry out his investigations. In fact, it is one of the aspects that raises it on the list, his original work, because the series, as such, seemed to be done without enthusiasm.

Douglas Fairbanks

Every legend has a beginning, and that of Zorro in audiovisuals begins with a name: Douglas Fairbanls.

This Hollywood legend was the pioneer who took on the role of Zorro in 1920, when talkies had not yet been born.

Those inherent limitations of cinema prior to The Jazz Singer make Fairbanks’ iteration of Zorro very exaggerated, something that was criticized at the time, but which provides a lot to the character.

Douglas Fairbanks did something tremendously difficult by personifying a literary character with so little history at the time and, 103 years later, still being one of the best actors to have played Zorro.

Tyrone Power

It took 20 years from the time Douglas Faibanks opened the can until Tyrone Power He raised the level of action with his mastery with the rapier sword.

Although Robert Livingston and his The Bold Caballero are in between, the 1940 film not only provides a much more human touch to Diego de la Vega, but the sword scenes are part of the living history of cinema.

Antonio Banderas

Zorro is a character of Spanish origins and, therefore, it makes sense that, if Rodolfo de Anda and Christian Meier cannot take first place, a Spaniard that we all know should do so: Antonio Banderas.

The man from Malaga, curiously, takes the crown without playing Diego de la Vega. He keeps that role Anthony Hopkins. However, since the iteration of him has relatively little weight in The Mask of Zorro, we did not include him in the list.

Antonio Banderas became an icon in Hollywood with his interpretation of the character. Good proof of this is that Dreamworks copied it to give Banderas a character in its animated universe: Puss in Boots.

Skillful, handsome, daring and passionate lover, Antonio Banderas’ Zorro also benefits from not having a female counterpart who is the typical damsel in distress. Elena Montero Catherine Zeta-Jones She doesn’t wait to be rescued.

Zorro may not be a tremendously relevant character to many compared to other action heroes, but he is an important part of cinema; so much so that he has been with us since before the invention of sound cinema.