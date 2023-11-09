Voge presents the 2024 line up with lots of new features. From the new electric scooter to the Valico DS900X, you can find them all here

November 9, 2023

The Chinese company VOGE is making itself known, day after day, more and more among two-wheel enthusiasts. The company confirms its presence at EICMA 2023 with a wide range of scooters and motorcyclessuitable for all needs: from those who want to move around the city to those who also love off-roading.

Here’s what’s new from VOGE at EICMA 2023.

VOGE Sfida SR16: designed in Italy



The design was developed in our country: the SFIDA SR16 is refined and certainly does not go unnoticed.

VOGE Sfida SR16 is equipped with a modern approved 124.9 cc single-cylinder engine Euro 5+ liquid cooled, with radiator integrated into the engine crankcase and starter in the stator. Develop a power of 11.4 HP (8.5 kW) at 8,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Thanks to reduced consumption and the 7.8 liter tank, the Sfida SR16 allows you to tackle daily journeys with peace of mind.

Among the main features of the SFIDA SR16 stands out the adoption of high wheels, 16 inches at the front and 14 inches in diameter at the rearto the benefit of safer driving on everyday roads, especially on uneven asphalt.

The ignition is keyless, the saddle pad is unlocked by pressing a button while keeping the key in your pocket. The lighting is LED and the turn by turn navigation system is also included. There is also a USB socket for connecting and charging your smartphone. There is also a dash cam with recording on an SD card: the system is equipped with a crash detector which automatically detects and saves images of events in memory.

SR1 125 Challenge



The first 125 VOGE lo Sfida scooter makes its debut at EICMA 2023 SR1 125. The Sfida SR1 engine is a 124.9 cc liquid-cooled, four-valve single-cylinder engine with maximum power of 11.6 HP and maximum torque of 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm, an extremely effective configuration for the city environment . Consumption is also interesting, with an average mileage of up to 37 km/l.

Sfida SR1 has a sturdy and rigid steel tube frame while the alloy wheels are 14″ at the front and 13″ at the rear, an excellent combination to offer comfort and agility. Safety is taken care of by the braking system, which is made up of two 240 mm and 220 mm discs. The seat height is only 775 mm from the ground and the weight is 133 kg.

The equipment of the Sfida SR1 is complete: luggage rack, compartments for storing small objects, sockets for charging the most common electronic devices and the keyless function. It doesn’t end there, on the shield, above the front light clusters, a dash cam with recording on an SD card is integrated. It is a system equipped with a crash detector, which automatically detects and saves images of events, to always be protected.

VOGE Sfida SR3: technology in the medium displacement



After the success of the Sfida SR4 400, the time has come for the medium-displacement version, which features the technology and successful elements of the model from which it derives. It’s a scooter complete in equipmentable to offer excellent performance and is able to satisfy even the most demanding, thanks above all to the well-known easy handling.

The design of the Sfida SR3 is characterized by taut and angular lines, which give the scooter a sporty and contemporary appearance. The engine is a 244.3 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder, with a maximum power of 25.5 HP at 8000 rpm and a maximum torque of 23 Nm at 5500 rpm, to guarantee good acceleration both in the classic start from the traffic lights and on more demanding routes. The VOGE Sfida SR3 has a maximum speed of 125 km/h.

VOGE Scida SR2 ADV



Design is one of the strong points of the new Voge Sfida SR2 ADV, a synthesis between form and function. Aggressive appearance with strong lines, transmits dynamism and movement. The engine is a classic single cylinder liquid-cooled, with radiator integrated into the crankcase, it is particularly efficient in terms of consumption thanks also to the standard Start&Stop system.

The VOGE Challenge SR2 ADV offers the standard traction control and dual-channel ABSwhich manages the front and rear disc braking system, avoiding locking even in the most critical situations, including off-road.

The suspensions are sized to also deal with emergency situations off road. The 14″ front and 13″ rear wheels are fitted with tyres semi-tasselled measuring 110/80 and 130/70.

The Voge Sfida S2R has complete equipment. The windshield is electronically adjustable, the starting is keyless, the deep underseat compartment can accommodate an integral and the handlebars are enduro style, nice and wide. Furthermore, it is equipped with a front camera that can be controlled from the handlebar, which represents a safety device.

VOGE Scida SR2 ADV

VOGE Scida SR4 400



The new VOGE Sfida SR4 400 has modern lines that convey a sensation of comfort and highly habitable. The front area is equipped with air vents and LED headlight unit.

The saddle is 761 mm from the ground, and has been designed to guarantee the driver and passenger maximum comfort both during rapid city trips and during extra-urban transfers. The backrest for the driver and the handles for the passenger help to enhance the comfort of the Voge Sfida SR4 400.

Saddle pad from 41.5 liters which can contain a full-face helmet and a jet helmet while behind the shield there is a practical compartment for storing small objects equipped with a USB socket for charging electronic devices

The engine is a 350 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder, with a maximum power of 33,5 CV a 7500 giri and maximum torque of 35 Nm. The declared maximum speed is 127 km/h. On the VOGE Sfida SR 400 we find the disengageable traction control and dual-channel ABS, active on the braking system with three discs, two front and one rear. During more decisive braking, the rear lights flash automatically, warning the vehicle behind.

VOGE Scida SR4 400

Brivido 525RR, the faired one



The VOGE Brivido 525RR it was built to offer performance on the road and fun on the track. It has an aerodynamic design with sharp lines, a lightweight chassis and a sporty engine. The 525RR is fitted with quality suspensions and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, every single element has been designed to encourage sporty driving.

The braking system is also of a high standard and features a caliper at the front Brembo four-piston radial mount. There is no shortage of modern systems ABS e Traction Control both can be deactivated for track use and two engine maps, standard and sport, to offer the rider the possibility of relying on two different outputs and a different readiness of the throttle control.

The engine of the Brivido 525RR is a proven one forward-facing twin-cylinder 494 cubic centimeters equipped with four valves per cylinder and capable of 48 horsepower. Made in compliance with the regulations reserved for A2 licensees, this engine uses a six-speed gearbox and returns a very respectable torque value, i.e. 44.5 Nm.

The 525RR is fitted with a pair of 17″ rims and a 120/70 tire at the front and a 160/60 at the rear. The weight declared on the technical data sheet, dry, is 172 kg.

Brivido 525RR, the faired one

VOGE Trofeo 525CU: the cruiser



Voge at EICMA 2023 expands its range with the 525CU Trophya cruiser that can be driven with an A2 license, with a bold look and beautiful style.

The Trofeo 525CU is also intended for beginners or those who are not tall, thanks to the reduced height of the saddle from the ground (710 mm) and its low weight (178 kg), which make it, on paper, an easy-to-handle motorbike. , intuitive and easy to control. As electronic controls we have ABS and the TCS traction control system.

The engine is a 494 CC liquid-cooled DOHC parallel twin capable of 35 kW (47.6 hp) at 8,500 rpm, with a maximum torque of 44.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The slipper clutch is standard, as is the belt drive.

The VOGE Trofeo 525CU is equipped with a color LCD display and a convenient USB socket for charging your smartphone. The Full LED lighting system is not missing.

VOGE Trofeo 525CU: the cruiser

Voge Valico 900DSX



The flagship of the VOGE range is the DS900X crossingthe adventure born to travel.

The engine of the Valico 900DSX is a DHOC twin-cylinder, with four valves per cylinder, water-cooled; It has a displacement of 895 cc and is the same engine that the group creates for BMW’s road enduros. With a power of 93.8 hp and a maximum torque of 95 NmValico 900DSX it is the best performing Voge ever. The gearbox is a six-speed gearbox with bidirectional quick-shift. The gearbox is assisted by an anti-slipper clutch, equipped with technology that reduces lever effort and increases ride comfort.

Voge Valico 900DSX