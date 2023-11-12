Netflix is ​​clear: to its subscribers they love video games. Or, at least, a really significant percentage of users who have an active account. To us too, for the record. Precisely for this reason it produces so many series and films based on these or with very similar themes. It was a matter of time before, after several experiments and interactive experiences, video games ended up being part of their catalogue. An idea that has been even more consolidated after the Geeked Week’ 23.

Taking advantage of its great week of announcements and new additions to its catalog, the streaming video titan confirmed its intentions to also be “the Netflix of video games” by announcing a dozen titles that land imminently or will arrive throughout 2024. Some of them are their own productions or based on their sagas, while others are released in the AppStore and Google PlayStore with the peculiarity that Only subscribers will be able to play them.

The premise is simple: dramatically increase the value of Netflix subscriptions by offering games (mobile only, for now) that cannot be obtained any other way. Full versions, in fact, free of DLCs, additional payments or advertising. You arrive, choose the one you want and download it. As simple as it sounds.

With that in mind, the question that we at VidaExtra have come to answer: What will there be to play on Netflix from this point on? As you will see, there will be everything from great excuses to escape from the underworld to an unexpected meeting with the Professor’s Gang in a new heist that you will carry out from the touch screen of your mobile phone.

Hades

Supergiant Games’ sensational roguelike was the big surprise of 2020. What better way to pave the way for its announced sequel than to bring it to mobile phones? The premise is simple: escape from Tartarus by clearing each level of enemies. And although each game is different, each time we try again our hero will be more powerful and better armed. Be careful, it catches you.

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

The big surprise of Geeked Week’ 23 goes through The Dragon Prince: Xadia, an Action RPG with enormous parallels with Diablo and a special appeal: in addition to its aesthetics, it is based on the series and characters from the Dragon Prince series. We know it will arrive next year, but only Netflix subscribers will be able to play it on mobile phones.

Katana Zero

Intense cuts and a narrative of ten. Katana Zero is one of the best pixelated action proposals with an author’s name published by Devolver Digital, offering a system that combines assaults, puzzles and a plot that successfully draws on classic games and movies from three decades ago. A little gem.

Death’s Door

Released in 2021, the marvel with the signature of the creators of Titan’s Souls is committed to the isometric adventure in which the story, its visuals and its gameplay are a delight. And although, as a game, it is surprisingly short, in nine hours you will have finished it, it lasts long enough to leave a great taste in your mouth.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Night School Studio was the first video game studio acquired by Netflix, and that translates into a double advantage for subscribers: both Oxenfree and its sequel can be played on mobile phones completely free of charge if you have an active account. Two wonders that, by the way, will fascinate Stranger Things viewers.

Braid Anniversary Edition

Braid It is simple and wonderful at the same time. It was 15 years ago, and it will continue to be in its improved reissue for its anniversary. The premise? Jump and overcome challenges by playing with time using your ingenuity in settings that are paintings full of charm. It has always been an irresistible indie, and now it is even more so with a new world and tons of comments from its creators.

Chicken Run: EGGSTRACTION

An infiltration game starring chickens? Netflix takes us back to the movie Chiken Run through an experience that will seek to recreate the charm of stop-motion animation and a little bit of the Commandos formula. We know that it is currently in development, although there is no definitive date.

Money Heist: the video game

You saw them sneaking into the Mint. They arrived at the vault of the Bank of Spain. However, there is a robbery carried out by the Professor’s gang that you may not have known about until now: the heist at the La Perla museum in Barcelona. A very special one, since its success will depend on us.

Shadow and bone: The Nocéano

Based on the Netflix Grishaverse adaptation, Shadow and Bone: The Nocéan It is inspired by the two seasons broadcast to offer a game in which exploration, persuasion and investigation will be decisive for our adventure. Of course, between one thing and another there is room for mini-games.

Slayaway Camp II

Halloween is behind us, but the bloodthirsty puzzles of the sequel Slayaway Camp They are enjoyed 365 days a year. The premise is simple: you control the typical video store movie killer and the premise is to alternate movies, annihilating everyone in each scenario. Ahead, more than 30 new characters and more than 275 puzzles that can be solved with a simple finger.

The series based on video games from Geeked Week’ 23

In addition to mobile titles, Netflix took the opportunity to announce or show previews of several of the productions it has in the oven based on video games. Some imminent and others that well deserve to be followed closely. As expected, at VidaExtra we have brought them together in one place.

Devil May Cry

After surprising us with his particular vision of Castlevania or Ubisoft’s Blood Dragon universe, Adi Shankar is fully dedicating himself to bringing back Devil May Cry to small screens. The animation is provided by Studio Mir, and although there is no date ahead, we are committed to offering a series with tons of action worthy of the Hack’n Slash icon.

Sonic Prime

In 2024, the new episodes of Sonic Prime will arrive, Netflix’s commitment to taking the SEGA standard-bearer through different multiverses with variants of himself and his friends. And nothing like a little appetizer to warm up the atmosphere in which Sonic and Shadow face a modern and updated version of Metal Sonic at full speed.

The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep

Technically, everything related to The Witcher, Its universe and the Netflix adaptation draw directly from the original material (Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels). However, lovers of the video game have an additional attraction to see what will be the first anime feature film starring Geralt of Rivia: Doug Cocklewho lent his voice to the Witcher in the video games, will reprise his role for the occasion.

Exploding Kittens

It started out as a successful board game. In fact, it was the most funded game in Kickstarter history. It didn’t take him long to make the leap to mobile video games and now the franchise of Exploding Kittens goes one step further: Netflix showed the first trailer for the animated series, giving the lead role to Tom Ellis, none other than Lucifer in fiction. Who better to play GodCat? Its premiere, sometime in 2024.

