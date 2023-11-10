Best tricks, tips and curiosities that you will now be able to unlock quickly for Metal Gear Solid from the entire MGS Master Collection Vol.1 compilation.

Lovers of the Solid Snake license are in luck with the launch of MGS Master Collection Vol.1, which includes some of the most charismatic installments of the license.

Of all the games that are included, it is clear that the Metal Gear Solid that originally came out on PlayStation is one of the ones that the community wants to replay the most and the truth is that it does not disappoint with this re-release.

It is a title that has a multitude of tricks, secrets and unlockables that you will surely want to obtain, and that is why we have created this guide.

So join us because we are going to reveal to you all the unlockables, secrets and curiosities of Metal Gear Solid from the compilation MGS Master Collection Vol.1.

All the unlockables, secrets and curiosities of Metal Gear Solid (MGS Master Collection Vol.1)

We will be as direct and effective as possible, so you can unlock the cheats quickly:

Cheats and unlockables

To avoid getting caught by enemies while you are waiting for the elevator to arrive, simply use the call button a couple of times and the elevator will appear immediately. If you want to unlock different music at the end credits of the adventure, complete the game while wearing the tuxedo. To unlock the chamber, simply complete the adventure and undergo Ocelot’s torture and then start a new game. If you want to unlock theater mode you must complete the game with both endings. To get out of extreme mode, complete the game in any mode and start a new one. To fight the red ninja you must complete the game 100% twice and then fight the ninja. In order for us to have the shooting mode, we must enter the virtual reality training mode and successfully complete the time trial training mode. When finished, you must re-enter the virtual reality training mode to find this new option. To hear the original MGS tune during the end credits, you must complete the game three times on the same save file. To have infinite ammo, you must not undergo Ocelot’s torture and in the end you will get Meryl’s ending. After the end, load the game and you will have the scarf that, when equipped, will give you infinite ammunition. To unlock stealth mode you must undergo Ocelot’s torture and he will grant you stealth camouflage. Load the game and you will have stealth, and you will be invisible. For survival mode you have to complete gun shooting mode in virtual reality training. Then for the tech demo mode you must complete all other virtual reality training modes. To get the tuxedo, you have to complete the game twice, once with Meryl’s ending and once with Otacon’s ending. You must save them in the same slot, load the new game, and when Snake goes up the dock elevator, he will come out with the tuxedo.

Easter eggs

Alternate Ocelot Cutscene: At the end of the fight with this boss, he will generally praise your skills, but if you have died during the fight multiple times, he will mock you. Psycho Mantis Alternate Message: If you save less than three times before fighting this enemy, you will receive a special message about how reckless you are. Azure Dreams Message: If you have an Azure Dreams save on your memory card, when you fight mantis, it will mention it to you. Blushing Meryl: When you’re with Meryl, look directly at her in first person for a minute and she’ll get embarrassed. Castlevania Message: If you have a Castlevania Symphony Of The Night save, Psycho Mantis will give you a related message. Johnny’s Bonus Scene: When you escape from the cell let him see you, but don’t attack him. Instead he lets her chase you to the torture room. This will trigger a short cutscene. Game preferences messages: In addition to the previous games in the Psycho mantis showdown, it will also mention about genres that you have saved such as RPG. Angry Mei Ling: You must call her repeatedly until she gets angry with you. Ghost Image by Hideo Kojima: When you defeat the ninja, take the camera and take a photo of the large orange robots in Otacón’s laboratory, when you have done so restart and load the image to see a surprise. Meryl kills Snake: If you hit Meryl she will hit you back, however it is possible to kill our character using this method triggering a single line of dialogue from Mei Ling. Naked Meryl: When you are in the vents look towards Meryl’s cell and watch her exercise. She leaves the vent, she goes back in and watches as she exercises. She repeat it in 5 times and finally now she will exercise while she is half naked. Another way is when you have to find Meryl when she pretends to be one of the soldiers, when she runs to the bathroom, she reaches the last cubicle in five seconds, and the scene will play out normally but she won’t be wearing pants. Television in Mono Mode: Before the fight with Hind D change the audio settings from Stereo to Mono and you will unlock several exclusive lines of dialogue. Ocelot Save Warning: If you haven’t saved in a while since the torture sequence starts he will break the fourth wall to mention it and an extra line will be added to the scene.

Other secrets

Best possible cardboard box: When you are in the cave area, hit Meryl and quickly get into a cardboard box. She orders a wolf to attack you, but when you are in the box, the wolf will urinate on the box, and from now on whenever you are in that box, the wolves will no longer attack you. Fast Travel Cardboard Box: In addition to stealth, they also allow you to fast travel. When you encounter a cargo truck, get in the back, equip a cardboard box and do nothing. This will automatically trigger a cutscene where a guard will notice the box and take you to another location. The destination depends on what is printed on the side of the box. Easily crossing minefields: If you don’t have the mine detector, you can cross these fields by simply going to the area where you think there are mines and crawling on the ground. Meryl’s ending: she must resist Ocelot’s torture to see a happy ending where everyone lives. At the title screen, press any of the directions on the D-pad to get different colors for the background graphics. During the escape route in the escape sequence, if you plug a controller into port 2 you can control one of the guards.

As you can see, there are a lot of tricks and curiosities that you will now know for this re-release of Metal Gear Solid within the MGS Master Collection Vol.1 compilation.

Are you playing Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1? In that case, we recommend taking a look at these guides: How to get optical camouflage in MGS 2, How to get dog tags in MGS 2, or What is Meryl’s frequency in MGS.

Other interesting articles:

How to change the controller to port 2 in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 How to get the dog tags in Metal Gear Solid 2 (MGS Master Collection Volume 1)

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, PS5

Launch:

October 24, 2023

And also

Discover more about David Hernández, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more