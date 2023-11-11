The return of Iron Man in the MCU could be real, but that wouldn’t have to be good news for the MCU.

The MCU continues in free fall

Iron Man’s death in Endgame It was the decisive moment that defined a new stage in the UCM. However, rumors do nothing but fly on the internet and it is speculated that the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark It would be imminent. Additionally, rumors suggest that a new movie featuring the original Avengers would be more than possible. Taking into account that Marvel Studios isn’t getting the results they expected, this may be just what they need to resurrect the UCM.

The current state of the UCM is far from ideal. Flops, behind-the-scenes chaos and criticism threaten to burst the superhero movie bubble unlike anything Marvel has ever seen before. This precarious position came almost immediately after the departure of three of the MCU’s biggest characters, so it’s not too surprising to hear that Marvel is considering the possibility of his return.

If true, the MCU is at least in a good position to reconsider. the retirement of its biggest star, Robert Downey Jr., without the fans feeling that their farewell was of no use. the saga Multiverse, while still somewhat concerned about Thanos’ legacy, has at least established countless ways in which almost any character can make a new appearance. Therefore, having Marvel bring back the Iron Man of Robert Downey Jr. to the fold can be achieved quite simply.

Episode 5 of season 2 Loki He showed Marvel’s most powerful ability till the date. Loki has discovered how to control the way you move through any timeline. The implications of this new power should not be discounted, with Loki now able to travel to whenever he wishes and bring a person from the past to the present.

With that in mind, there is no reason why Loki couldn’t visit Tony Stark somewhere in a timeline where he is still alive. As to why Loki would want to do that, given that his last interaction with Tony Stark and company ended up being a bittersweet experiencehe Council of Kangs You will need significant firepower to defeat him. There are many reasons why Tony Stark is identified as a valuable asset to any team formed to defeat Kang.

The biggest problem with getting Tony Stark back is that it would lessen the impact his sacrifice had at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Loki will undoubtedly want Tony Stark in his most powerful form, meaning the nanotech suit-equipped version of Iron Man would likely be the most effective recruit to team up against. Kang. However, this would end up dooming that timeline in a new victory for Thanos, stealing from Tony Stark the sacrifice that defined the end of his legacy. The Multiverse could provide a solution to that problem.

Until now, all the versions of characters that have been seen in Marvel came from a branching timeline, with Loki being the most prominent example of this. That being the case, there is no reason why a Tony Stark from a different timeline cannot rejoin the UCM. Resurrections are a widely used resource in comics, and although many of them may seem unnecessary and unexpected, the Multiverse provides a dazzling opportunity for Marvel to take advantage of a critical situation.

Another very plausible theory suggests the return of Robert Downey Jr. justified with the rumored MCU reboot. Since this will make the MCU start from scratch, virtually any character could come back from the dead or undergo changes. A reboot of the universe would rearrange almost everything, among the most important of which is the participation of the X-Menmeaning old characters can return and old stories can be retold without even saying why.

Given the Robert Downey Jr.’s version of Iron Man. He is the closest the MCU has had to having a protagonist, it is more than certain that if he returns his role will not be so central. The enthusiasm surrounding the X-Men is at a very high point, and it would be interesting if the UCM will focus on other characters who have a lot of potential such as Wolverine o Cyclops.

