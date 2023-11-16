In Hollywood They are celebrating and it is no wonder. The strike The screenwriters’ competition ended a few weeks ago and the actors’ competition also just ended, which means that the industry can return to normal. There are numerous series and films that were stopped because of this, so that the production companies are now breathing easy with power. Back to work. What titles are we talking about? Here we leave you a list of the most notable ones whose starts have already been confirmed.

A joint strike with very high losses

The US writers’ union, known as WGA, and the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA have called one of the loudest joint strikes in recent decades. The losses caused amount to more than 6.5 billion dollars as well as the layoffs of thousands of people.

Luckily, both sides have managed to reach an agreement that allows everything to return to normal after closing some deals. In the case of the screenwriters, They sought better working conditions, remuneration in streaming residuals in line with the audience and, above all, the regulation of the use of artificial intelligence in their work.

As for the actors, We also have an increase in salaries and bonuses for streaming broadcasts (as you can see, content platforms have been in the eye of the storm), as well as protection against unauthorized use of AI, which has once again been the subject of debate in this guild.

With everything resolved, the paused projects have not taken long to get back into trouble, and we already have confirmation of several of them.

The series and movies that are already underway

Within the movie category, we know that Deadpool 3 is already on the move again (it should hit theaters in July 2024), as is Beetlejuice by Tim Burton, which was practically ready when everything stopped and which plans to land at the box office in September of next year.

Gladiator 2con Paul Mescal; Juror No. 2 by Clint Eastwood; and the tape It Ends With Uswith Blake Lively, should also resume filming shortly, although in this case there has not yet been confirmation.

As for the series, some of them already we know that have started filming again – just a few days ago we told you about Stranger Things, for example), while others they are expected to confirm your return to work soon:

1923 – Season 2 for Paramount+ Alien – FX on Hulu American Horror Story – Part of its 12th season for FX on Hulu Andor – Season 2 for Disney+ Chucky – Season 3 on Syfy Daredevil: Born Again – for Disney+ Emily in Paris – The season 4 for Netflix Euphoria- Its season 3 for HBO Max One Piece – Season 2 on Netflix Stranger Things – Season 5 for Netflix The Last of Us – Season 2 for HBO Max The White Lotus – Its season 3 for HBO Max

The wait has been terribly long but at least we will have a year 2024 entertaining. There is no doubt about it.