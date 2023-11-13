What games will this console release? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch. In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

This time, the information comes to us after learning that Far Cry 7 would be one of its launch games and another from Capcom would be on the way. It was also recently stated that it would have an unexpected feature and a non-backwards compatible model. Now we bring you a compilation with all the rumored games.

From GameRant, they have developed a compilation with the games that would include. This is what they offer:

Some leaks suggest that the Switch 2 will have a new 2D Donkey Kong game, a new 3D open-world Super Mario, a new Pokémon game, Far Cry 7, Capcom’s upcoming Monster Hunter game, and a Sega Super Monkey Ball game. It was also rumored Mario Kart 9. The main source of these leaks is Zippo, a Nintendo leaker with a mixed record of hits and misses. Square Enix is ​​also rumored to be developing games for the Switch 2, including a possible port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake at a similar quality to the PS5 version, but there is no confirmation if this game will come to the new Nintendo console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors

Regarding previous rumors of the Switch successor console, VGC offered more details on the date, handheld mode, cartridges, and more. Then the president of Nintendo spoke about it.

We also had a rumor that it would be shown at Gamescom and it was later confirmed that it had been shown there but behind closed doors. Finally, we received another rumor that pointed to backward compatibility, camera and more and another one about a Breath of the Wild demo and another that equated it to the graphics of PS5 and Xbox One.

What did you think of the information? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can take a look at what we would consider essential in a Nintendo Switch 2. Don’t miss it!

