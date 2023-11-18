You may have accidentally liked a photo and don’t remember what it was or how to find it. You may have a lot of likes from a user who, for whatever reason, you no longer want to have those likes on their profile. Be that as it may, we can go to a specific section on Instagram that allows us to see all the likes we have given and that allows us to delete them. If you want to delete likes on Instagram you can do it one by one on the profile you want but it is tedious, annoying and complicated. However, we explain how to do it in a simple way.

Either because you did it accidentally or simply because you regretted it, we can delete Instagram likes on any profile or any publication there is.

How to check and delete likes

If you want to see everything you have liked and delete it, you can do so from a specific section of the app where you can check all your activity. From here we can simply see what we liked but also eliminate those that we do not want to be there.

We have to go to our profile on Instagram and tap on the three lines in the upper right corner. A menu will open at the bottom and you must choose the “Your activity” option. Here we will see everything we do and have done on Instagram: Likes, comments, tags, responses to stickers, opinions, recently deleted photos…

The first is the one that interests us: I like it. Tap on that menu option and you will see everything you like on Instagram. At the top we have filter and order options: from oldest to newest, from newest to oldest, date filter, author filter…

You will see all the publications and you can select the ones you want and then touch on “I don’t like it” at the bottom and thus delete likes. We can do it with the most recent ones but also with a specific user if what you want is to eliminate all the likes of a person, for example. Or all of one exact day. Once you have it, you can continue using the app.

Hide likes on our photos

The difference is that what we want is hide the “likes” on our Instagram photos. What we will do is that no one can see how many likes an image or a publication that we have uploaded has and we can do it in a general way in all the photos we have on the social network or we can do it in a specific image whatever the reason we have.

To hide the likes on a specific photo we must go to our profile and the gallery. We look for the publication that interests us and tap on the three points in the upper right corner. Here we will see a series of options that the application allows us: share, link, save, archive… Look in the menu until you find “hide like count”. Tap on it and it will automatically stop showing how many people have liked it. You will see that it appears “a user and other people” andInstead of the “to one user and 20 other people” that usually appear in the rest of the publications you have on the social network.

If we do not want them to appear by default, we can do so from the Instagram settings. You must go to your profile and tap on the three lines in the upper right corner and tap on the gear icon. Go to “Settings and privacy” and the options menu will open. Here we must scroll until we go to the section: What you see. And four sections will appear: favorites, muted accounts, suggested content, like count. Tap on that menu and activate the “hide like count” switch. It will no longer appear in any publication by default and you can follow these steps again to activate it.