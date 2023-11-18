We compile all the excerpts from our exclusive interview with Naoki Hamaguchi, director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Yoshinori Kitase, producer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and director of the original game.

As you already know by now, a few weeks ago we had the opportunity to interview, exclusively for Spanish territory, Naoki Hamaguchi y Yoshinori Kitasetwo of the top managers of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

We were able to talk with the director and producer of the second chapter within the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy for an hour, which gave us a good handful of unknown data, details about the story and the characters, curiosities and even anecdotes about the original game launched in 1997.

Over the past few days, we have published several excerpts from our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth interview with some of the most interesting answers they left us. Before sharing the full interview, we bring you a compilation with all the excerpts so that you can have them on hand or consult them if you have not done so yet.

The best moments from our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth interview with Naoki Hamaguchi and Yoshinori Kitase

These are some of the most interesting topics we covered during the interview with Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi, but very soon you will be able to read the entire interview (with questions and answers that we have not yet published).

