We give you the location of the 40 hidden treasures that you have scattered throughout each of the levels and regions of Super Mario RPG.

In Super Mario RPG we also have a series of hidden elements in the levels, and that you will surely want to find, and we are talking about a series of hidden treasures.

In total there are 40 hidden treasures in some of the levels of this re-release of Super Mario RPG and that it is essential that you find to obtain the rewards.

Rewards from these treasures include flowers, coins, candies, mushrooms, gift bags, and more.

So we help you find all the hidden treasures in Super Mario RPG so you can take all the rewards.

All the hidden treasures of Super Mario RPG and how to find them

Before we go to locate the 40 hidden treasures, we will tell you that to reveal them you must make two jumps. The first jump is to reveal it, and the second jump is to open it.

It is essential that you have the accessory equipped signal ringsince it will notify you every time you enter a room with hidden treasure.

To get it, go to the lower level of the item shop in the mushroom kingdom and talk to Toad to get the ring.

All the hidden treasures of the mushroom kingdom

We have three hidden treasures and when we open them we will receive a frog coin and two flowers.

The first hidden treasure is on the lower level of the mushroom kingdom store, and the toad tells you to stand in front of it and then jump revealing the chest. The second treasure is hidden in the store itself, you must wait until Toad walks to the corner, near the stairs, and then jump on his head to find the hidden chest. The last chest in the area is in the lobby of the Castle and first you must defeat claymorton, and when the toads walk through the halls, you must go to the end of the hall, where there is a door and an empty corner, and jump on one of them. the toads that are running to encourage you to reveal the hidden treasure.

Hidden Treasures of Bandit Route

We have one and as a reward a tailed toad.

After using the yellow platforms, you will reach an area with a red and purple flower. You must climb on the flower and, looking to the right, make a jump to reveal the treasure.

Hidden Treasures of Rosedal

We have two of them and we will receive two frog coins.

The first treasure is in the item shop, behind the counter you must go up to the cabinets, then go to the upper left corner and jump to reveal the treasure. You must jump on a toad that is on the outside level to reach his house, then from there go to the upper level and jump on the bed next to the green button to reveal it.

Hidden treasures of the wooded labyrinth

We have six treasures and they give us a frog coin, two tailed toads, a flower, and a red essence.

The first treasure is at the entrance, you must go to the left corner before the path and jump to reveal it. After leaving the underground, you must jump to the left of the tree stump to reveal the treasure. When you reach an area with seven tree stumps, the chest is towards the bottom of the area, where the floor protrudes a little, underground. You must return to the area with the seven tree stumps, enter the left of the second row and jump in the corner on the trampoline. Once again in said room, enter the only one at the end, jump on the sleeping character in the room, then jump again to reveal the chest. You find the last chest in the last room, with the save block, jump in the lower corner to reveal it.

Hidden Treasures of the Pipeline Network

We have two hidden treasures in this area and they give us two frog coins.

They are both in the same room, you must first enter the second pipe of the piranha plant room, stand in front of the raised platform and then jump to reveal a yellow block. You can use this yellow block to get to the top, then walk to the second line on the ground and jump to reveal the first treasure, and right next to it is also the second hidden treasure.

Hidden Treasure of Yoshi’s Island

We have a hidden treasure and he gives us a frog coin.

When you are at the entrance, after exiting the pipe, you must jump behind the save block to reveal the chest.

Hidden Treasures of Costarugo Pass

We have two hidden treasures and they give us a flower and a candy.

When you enter this area, go to the far left, where you will see a platform with a green bush, jump onto the bush, then jump again to reveal the hidden chest. For the second, in the same room, go up to the second level until you reach a straight path towards the exit, before leaving jump to the left corner to reveal the chest.

Hidden treasures of Torre de Costarugo

We have five treasures with the rewards of three frog coins, bag of gifts and a mushroom.

This treasure is found in a room with several enemies running down the stairs, at the top jump to the corner behind them to reveal the hidden treasure. After an enemy takes you to a room with several platforms, go down the left path to the corner and jump to reveal the hidden treasure. In the same room as before, with high platforms, but before going up the stairs, go to a side hallway and jump to get the hidden treasure. In the room with the save block you must jump right next to the first yellow platform to reveal it. When you are climbing the yellow platforms and jump to the visible chest, you must then jump again to reveal the hidden treasure.

Nupcialia’s hidden treasure

We have a treasure and he gives us a frog coin.

Go to the Hotel items store, go up the stairs, enter the first room on the next floor, and inside it jump on the furniture on the left to reveal the treasure.

Hidden treasure of the sunken ship

We have a treasure and he gives us a tailed toad.

You reach an area with a Mario clone, but you must ignore it. After spending a few seconds ignoring him, he runs towards him to provoke a fight. He reveals the block to reveal a chest. You must jump on the other Mario to get the chest. The idea is that you don’t fight the clone first, and focus on revealing the reward first.

Hidden treasures from the end of the world

We have four treasures with two frog coins, a red essence and a toad tail.

The first hidden treasure you must use the cannon to reach a high level, then jump to the yellow platform. From there jump north to reveal this chest that requires a precise jump. The second area in which you will reach another canyon, jump directly towards it and launch yourself. The idea is that you reveal a yellow platform. You must use the cannon to launch yourself towards said platform, as soon as you land, jump to the space in front of the ditch and jump once again. A second platform will be revealed, return to the canyon to launch forward, but instead of going to the area full of enemies, you will reach the hidden treasure. For the third treasure, you will reach an area with a save block and several enemies flying, go to the right towards an area with purple flowers, jump to one of the flowers to reveal a treasure chest hidden among them. The fourth hidden treasure you must enter the cave just under the bridge and go to the area with enemies, and at the bottom jump to the corner to reveal this chest.

Hidden treasures of the temple of Canvoraz

We have two hidden treasures with two frog coins.

After getting your prize, go through the door, you will reach an area with a visible chest, jump on it again and again to reveal the hidden one. The second treasure hidden in the same room, but down the stairs, jumping around the corner to reveal it.

Hidden treasure of Monstroburg

We have a hidden chest and you get a frog coin.

When you reach this location, enter the last door, and in the small room jump next to the bush to reveal the treasure.

Hidden Treasures of the Jewish Valley

We have three hidden treasures that give us a red essence, a frog coin and a toad tail.

The first treasure is in one of the pipes, from the entrance, use the right pipe to travel to an area with more pipes, and in the same area where you exit, in the central part, there is a hidden chest. Next treasure, hidden is when you reach an area with five piranha plants in pipes, defeat the shy guy who is in the pipe on the right. With the path clear, go down to an underground area, jump in the place near the yellow stairs to reveal the hidden chest. Similar to the previous one, but towards the pipe closest to the entrance just below treasure pipe number 2. Go down and follow the path until you reach the empty corner and jump to reveal the chest.

Hidden Treasures of Nimbus Kingdom

We have five hidden treasures and we are awarded five frog coins.

The first one inside the item shop jumps on the boxes behind the vendor to reveal the treasure. The next two treasures are in the castle, go to the room with three doors, and enter the one on the far left. Continue until you reach some stairs, defeat the enemies, then jump to the same place where the most powerful enemy was and it will reveal a chest. In this same room go to the hole in the floor, where the big enemy was pointing with his fork, leave the visible area, jump to find another chest. When you have key number two to the Castle, you reach a room with several enemies, with the path clear of enemies, go to the ledge in front of a visible chest, jump on the chest and jump again to reveal the hidden treasure. For the fifth chest, when you return the castle to its rulers, go through the three-door room again, this time you will have the treasure jumping in the corner near the bird cage.

Hidden treasure of the world of weapons

We have one of them that gives us a mushroom.

The last chest can only be accessed after defeating Exor. When you are absorbed you will reach a room with a save block, jump behind it to reveal the last hidden chest.

Now you know where the 40 hidden treasures are located throughout the entire Super Mario RPG adventure.

