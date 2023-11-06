The Venetian company arrives at EICMA with a load of new products that show us an increasingly rich and complete range, as a global player. Let’s discover it together

November 6, 2023

The innovations for 2024 from the Venetian company are truly many and range across all segments, indicating that Fantic is increasingly taking an approach as a global player. Below we are going to tell you about the new models one by one, ranging from the prototype of an electric motard to that of a faired sports car, passing through the renewal of the entire Caballero family, the introduction of Fantic’s first naked, the Stealth 125, and that of the two-stroke enduro XE300 flanked by the four-stroke XEF310.

Eicma 2023. XE300 and XEF310: Fantic unveils its two and four-stroke enduros (VIDEO)

Eicma 2023. New Caballero range! Fantic renews both the 125 and 500. All the details (VIDEO)

Eicma 2023. Stealth 125 and Imola Concept, the sports cars according to Fantic (VIDEO)

Electric motard? Fantic presents the Motard EV (GALLERY)