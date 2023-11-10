Devilman is one of the Japanese classics that you should not miss. And if you want to know how to watch the animated adaptations of him, we will tell you here.

Find out what all the Devilman animes are and how you can watch them online.

If we talk about iconic mangas that have been adapted to animated format, we can highlight some titles such as Captain Tsubasa, Berserk and their animes, among others. However, one of the most interesting and which, throughout history, has received several adaptations is Go Nagai’s Devilman.

Back in the 70’s, the mangaka Go Nagai was going through one of his best momentssince he had a work that was being successful, such as Mazinger Z. However, in parallel, this author was working on another IP, which he called Devilman.

This work It has a pretty interesting story., which has become the favorite of many people. In fact, it is one of the mangas that Hideo Kojima himself recommends reading. But that’s not all, since it has also received several adaptations. And we have prepared this post to tell you what all the Devilman animes are and how you can watch them online.

What Devilman is about

As we have mentioned, Devilman is a manga created by Go Nagai, which started being published in Kodansha’s Shonen Review. This work shows the story of Akira Fudo, a young man who lives with his friend, Miki Makimura. However, suddenly, his friend, Ryo Asuka, tells him that the planet will be invaded by monstrous demons.

The young man offers more details, commenting that these creatures have lived on the planet even long before the appearance of humans, although they hibernated in the ground for centuries. And his threat is about to return.

As a method of defense, Ryo and Akira engage in a ritual in which demons merge with humans to infiltrate the planet. At this point, Akira is possessed by Amon, who is a demon warrior highly respected and feared by his own race.

But what they didn’t count on was that Amon would not be the one controlling his host, but rather Akira, due to his pure heart, is the one controlling the demon. And of This is how Devilman is born and the plot of this story begins.where they must fight many other demon hosts and stop this invasion.

What are all the Devilman animes and how can you watch them?

The premise of Devilman, the original work that was published in the 70s, is quite interesting and striking. In fact, It quickly became a favorite of millions of readers of the time.so it was only natural that it would eventually receive an anime adaptation.

From the 70s to the present, Various Devilman animes have been broadcast. And they all have their own stories, so the plot has advanced quite a bit too.

If you want to know what are the Devilman animesand also how you can see them online, you have come to the right place, because in the next few lines we will tell you everything.

Devilman (1972)

First of all, we have the original anime, which began airing in July 1972, when the work was still in publication. This adaptation was made by Toei Animation and had a total of 39 episodes.

This series tells the story of a rather shy boy named Akira Fudo, who died in an accident when he was on an expedition with his father in the Himalayas. However, after this event, a demon possesses the young man’s body and intends to bring chaos to the planet.

but this demon He didn’t expect that he would end up falling in love with his friend. from Akira’s childhood, so, little by little, he would change his plans and way of being, even going so far as to protect people.

This series received some OVAs that starred Violence Jack, but also some spin-offs like Devilman Lady and Demon Lord Dante.

Unfortunately, this anime It is not found on any streaming platform, not even Crunchyroll, so it cannot be watched online. A practical solution is to buy the “Devilman Complete TV Series” package on Amazon with Japanese language and English subtitles.

Devilman: The Birth

Many years later, In November 1987, a 50-minute OVA aired and that was made by “Oh! Production”. It should be noted that this is a kind of alternative version of the original events.

In Devilman: The Birth, it is shown that Akira and Ryou, his best friend, were rescued by an entity called “Amon”, when they were being attacked by demons in a nightclub. Eventually, this entity possesses Akira, thus becoming Devilman. Its main mission is to protect humans.

After, Another sequel OVA was aired to close this plot. and it was called Devilman: The Demon Bird.

However, these special cannot be seen on any streaming platformwhich is unfortunate news, especially if you are a fan of this work by Go Nagai and want to enjoy all its content.

Amon: Apocalypse of Devilman

At the end of May 2000, the animation house “Studio Live” broadcast its 45 minute OVA entitled Amon: Apocalypse of Devilman.

It is important to note that this television special was a kind of reimagining of the last part of the original manga, which was created by Go Nagai. In this sense, it is shown that Akira went crazy and frees Amon, the entity that had possessed him, just after seeing the crimes that humanity committed when learning that demons existed.

You notice the great animation workwhich complements very well this kind of reimagining of the last chapters of the Devilman manga.

However, as with previous animes and OVAs, Amon: Apocalypse of Devilman It is also not available on any platform the streaming.

Devilman Crybaby

The most recent adaptation of the Devilman manga, titled Devilman Crybaby, premiered in January 2018. This series had about 10 episodes and was created by “Science SARU”, the animation studio.

It is necessary to point out that Devilman Crybaby is a great adaptation of Go Nagai’s manga, Devilman. Besides, The mangaka was present in the development of this, since he himself was in charge of adapting the original premise to modern times. The result is simply impressive.

If you are a Devilman fan, then you should not miss Devilman Crybaby. And you can enjoy this anime on the Netflix platform.

Ver Devilman Crybaby and Netflix

