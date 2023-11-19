Cándido Conde-Pumpido Jr. has been accused of an alleged group sexual assault, news that has dominated all the media these weeks. The name of the son of the president of the Constitutional Court has appeared in all the headlines for an act that he, allegedly, committed with two friends in his house.

At And Now Sonsoles we have been able to access new testimonies and exclusive details to dismember this case.

The defense of an ex-partner

Far from the version given by the complaining woman, a former partner of Conde-Pumpido Jr. has come to her defense. This ex-couple has only had good words towards him, defining him as someone loving, respectful and responsible.

In And Now Sonsoles has told us exclusively that he knew in advance about the cameras that the lawyer has in his house, something normal and understandable as he is a famous person, but he does not know if he recorded their sexual relations. For this reason, the ex-couple believes that “everything has been a lie to harm him.”

The arrest of Conde-Pumpido Jr.

Conde-Pumpido Jr. was arrested on November 3 in Madrid, reported by a Brazilian woman for an alleged group sexual assault. And, after several days of investigation, we have been able to exclusively access the police report that details how the arrest occurred.

The report indicates that the agents went to the lawyer’s home at 7:20 p.m., but no one answered the phone or the calls. An hour later, another of the accused and Conde-Pumpido Jr.’s mother appeared, worried because she did not know anything about him.

It was decided to call a locksmith to force entry, but at that moment the lawyer opened the door, claiming that he was asleep. His worried mother called an ambulance and he was taken to the hospital. There, when they searched him, they found inside his shoes a plastic bag with, apparently, cocaine.

The statement by Cándido Conde-Pumpido Jr.

The same night he was arrested, Cándido gave a statement, flatly denying the attack. The lawyer only answered his lawyer’s questions the night he ended up at the police station.

Furthermore, Conde-Pumpido Jr. assured that the Brazilian woman became angry because she did not want to leave the house.

A statement that would turn the case around

At And Now Sonsoles we have obtained, exclusively, the statement of Fidel, one of Cándido Conde-Pumpido Jr.’s friends, which could completely turn the case around.

The man explained that he knew the complainant, knowing that she and Cándido met recently at a nightclub. Furthermore, he believes that the meeting was never fortuitous, but that the woman had planned everything because Cándido was a public figure.

Additionally, 24 hours before the alleged assault, she desperately wanted to see Pumpido Jr., but he ignored the calls. The security recordings show images that the complainant denies, but Fidel relates that, on the night of the alleged sexual assault, Cándido and the woman were in separate rooms.

The next morning, Pumpido Jr. asked Fidel to take the woman to his house but she rejected him, and the cameras show Cándido himself who accompanied her to the door.