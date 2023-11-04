Dataminers have figured out what the next Marvel Snap cards will be from November to January 2024: the next three seasons of Ms. Marvel, Hellfire and Planet Hulk.

It’s already November, and the Bloodstone Halloween season is almost over. Next season will be dedicated to Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel for the premiere of the movie The Marvels.

Marvel Snap dataminers have discovered the content of the three future seasons, not officially announced by SecondDinner (via Marvel Snap Zone).

The November season, as expected, will be focused on Captain Marvel, due to the premiere of The Marvels in theaters, with the season’s menu of Ms. Marvel.

The December season will be dedicated to Hellfire Clubfrom the X-Men comics, while January’s will be dedicated to the popular comic Planet Hulk with Skaar as a seasonal card, although there will also be Hulk variants on Skaar in the pass.

The next seasons of Marvel Snap

November 2023: Higher, further, faster

Ms. Marvel – November 7 (season pass) Gladiator – November 14 (series 5) Annihilus – November 21 (series 5) Martyr – November 28 (series 4)

December 2023: Hellfire Gala

Sebastian Shaw – December 6 (season pass) Bob – December 6 (series 5) Firestar – December 13 (series 5) Havok – December 20 (series 5) Selene – December 27 (series 5)

Enero 2024: Planet Hulk

Skaar – January 3 (Season Pass) Caiera – January 3 (Series 5) Hercules – January 10 (Series 5) Miek – January 17 (Series 5) Grand Master – January 24 (Series 5) Beta Ray Bill – January 31 (series 5)

