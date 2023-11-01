We show you the complete list of Hollow Knight achievements and how to get each of the current 63 to get 100%.

In this Hollow Knight guide we bring you the complete list of achievements and how to get each one. Including all updates and DLCs that the game has received over time, so that you can complete 100%, or 112%, this metroidvania adventure by Team Cherry. The game is currently in its version 1.5.78in which there is a total of 63 achievements.

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch y PC.Hours for 100%: 60 hours approx.Online achievements: there is no.

Below you have the complete list of achievements. There are no losable achievements as such, but a second and possibly third game will be necessary to get some of us off our backs, so play it easy on your first one.

AchievementDescriptionLuckyAcquire your first amuletCharmedAcquire half of Hallownest’s amuletsBlessedAcquire all amulets and receive the blessing of SalubraProtectedAcquire 4 mask fragmentsMaskedAcquire all mask fragmentsCourageousAcquire 3 vessel fragmentsAnima mundiAcquire all vessel fragmentsFalsehoodDefeat the False KnightStrengthDefeat the Failed ChampionEnlightenmentDefeat the Soul Master sMortalityDefeat Tyrant of SoulsReleaseDefeat the Broken VesselPeaceDefeat the Lost FamiliarHonorDefeat the Dung DefenderRespectDefeat the Mantis LordsObsessionDefeat the CollectorRivalryDefeat Zote in the Colosseum of FoolsAdjustmentGather 600 EssenceAwakeningGather 1800 Essence and awaken the On Sting iricAscensionGather 2400 Essence and hear the Seer’s last wordsMetamorphosisRescue them all captive larvaeAbandonmentLet Zote die.PurityDefeat the Stingsmith with the Pure StingerHappy CoupleLet the Stingsmith find a new callingWitnessSpend one last moment with QuirrelSolaceBring peace to the Gray MournerExecutionDefeat the Faithless LordConnectionOpen half of Hallownest’s deer stationsHopeOpen all deer stations of Hallownest and discover the Deer’s NestMasterDestroy Monomon, the MasterWatcherDestroy Lurien, the WatcherBeastDestroy Herrah, the BeastCartographerAcquire a map of each areaWarriorComplete the Trial of the WarriorConquerorComplete the Trial of the ConquerorFoolComplete the Trial of the FoolsHollow KnightDefeat the Hollow Knight and become the VesselVac ioRemember the past and unite the AbyssSpeedrun 1Complete the game in under 10 hoursSpeedrun 2Complete the game in under 5 hoursCompletionAchieve a 100% completion rate and finish the gameQuick CompletionAchieve a 100% completion rate and complete the game in under 20 hoursHeart of SteelAchieve a 100% completion rate and finish the game in Soul of Steel modeMemoryDefeat the White DefenderGreat PerformanceDefeat the Company Leader: GrimmRitualDefeat the Nightmare King and complete the RitualBanishmentBanish Grimm’s Company from HallownestBrotherhoodComplete the Master’s PantheonInspirationComplete the Pantheon of the ArtistAccept the VoidComplete the list of achievements Accept the Void

