The Iron Fist Tournament will hit very hard: Tekken 8 starts with nothing less than 32 fighters willing to bare their knuckles in each round. A selection of veterans and favorites to which we must add no less than four new faces and the occasional reincorporation that we considered lost in past installments. If we look at it as a whole, it is a brutal grid of contenders.
At VidaExtra we love fighting games. What’s more, we have brought together all the characters from Tekken 8 in the same place with their respective files and an additional extra: we have added the official lists of combos and special moves of those that have appeared in the test phases held until its launch. Logically, we will also add those of the rest of the fighters as they are announced.
From Paul Phoenix’s insane punches to the amazing style of Reina, the mysterious latest addition to the tournament. A prodigy who, as shown in his trailer, is capable of knocking down titans like Jin Kazama or Kazuya Mishima with the slightest carelessness. And we are not going to deny it: in the absence of Heihashi’s (not ruled out) return, it is not bad at all that there is someone who intimidates these two.
Without further ado, below you will find all Tekken 8 fighters and the special moves and combos announced to date.
Asuka Kazama
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Asuka Kazama
Vivacious peacemaker
Kazama style traditional martial arts
Japan
Tekken 5
Alisa Boscanovitch
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Alisa Boscanovitch
destroyer automaton
High-mobility thruster-based fighting style
Russia
Tekken 6
Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo
Perfect mix
Mixed martial arts (fighter)
Peru
Tekken 8
Bryan Fury
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Bryan Fury
Herald of chaos
Kickboxing
USA
Tekken 3
Devil Jin
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Devil Jin
black wings of ruin
N/D
N/D
Tekken 5
Claudio Serafino
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Claudio Serafino
demon exorcist
Sirius-style exorcist techniques
Italia
Tekken 7
Feng Wei
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Feng Wei
God Fist
Taijiquan
China
Tekken 5
Hwoarang
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Hwoarang
bloody claw
Taekwondo
South Korea
Tekken 3
Jack-8
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Jack-8
High-tech annihilator
Brute force
A stranger
Tekken 8
Jin Kazama
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Jin Kazama
Lightning of destiny
Karate
Japan
Tekken 3
Jun Kazama
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Asuka Kazama
Light of hope
Kazama style traditional martial arts
Japan
Tekken 2
Kazuya Mishima
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Kazuya Mishima
ruthless oppressor
Mishima style karate
N/D
Tekken
King II
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
King II
beast rage
Professional wrestling
Mexico
Tekken 3
And II
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Same to you
Salmon Master
Kuma Shinken mejorado de estilo Heihachi
N/D
Tekken 3
Lars Alexandersson
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Lars Alexandersson
The lion of rebellion
Tekken Force Martial Arts
Sweden
Tekken 6
Lee Kyle
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Lee Kyle
silver hair demon
Martial Arts
Japan
Tekken
Leo Kliesen
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Leo Kliesen
truth seeker
Baji Quan
Germany
Tekken 6
Leroy Smith
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Leroy Smith
Master of style
Wing Chun
USA
Tekken 7
Lili
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Emilie de Rochefort
Warrior Heiress
street fighting
Monaco
Tekken 5
Ling Xiaoyu
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Ling Xiaoyu
Dancing Phoenix
Chinese martial arts based on Baguazhang and Piguaquan
China
Tekken 3
Marshall Law
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Marshall Law
The legendary dragon
Martial Arts
USA
Tekken
Nina Williams
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Nina Williams
silent assassin
Assassin art
Ireland
Tekken
Panda
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Panda
Panda
Kuma Shinken mejorado de estilo Heihachi
China
Tekken 3
Paul Phoenix
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Paul Phoenix
impulsive destroyer
Mix of martial arts based on judo
USA
Tekken
Raven
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Raven
Undercover agent
Ninjutsu
A stranger
Tekken 5
Reina
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Reina
Purple Lightning
A stranger
A stranger
Tekken 8
Sergei Dragunov
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Sergei Dragunov
White Reaper
Sambo combat
Russia
Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection
Shaheen
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Shaheen
desert falcon
Close Quarters Combat
Saudi Arabia
Tekken 7
Steve Fox
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Steve Fox
Backlash model
Boxing
United Kingdom
Tekken 4
Victor Chevalier
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Victor Chevalier
Phantom Raven
Super Spy CQB
France
Tekken 8
Yoshimitsu
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Yoshimitsu
Mechanized space ninja
Manji martial arts
None
Tekken
Zafina
Name
Alias
fighting style
Country
DEBUT
Zafina
Mystical astronomer
Ancient Assassin Arts
A stranger
Tekken 6
