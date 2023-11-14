The Iron Fist Tournament will hit very hard: Tekken 8 starts with nothing less than 32 fighters willing to bare their knuckles in each round. A selection of veterans and favorites to which we must add no less than four new faces and the occasional reincorporation that we considered lost in past installments. If we look at it as a whole, it is a brutal grid of contenders.

At VidaExtra we love fighting games. What’s more, we have brought together all the characters from Tekken 8 in the same place with their respective files and an additional extra: we have added the official lists of combos and special moves of those that have appeared in the test phases held until its launch. Logically, we will also add those of the rest of the fighters as they are announced.

From Paul Phoenix’s insane punches to the amazing style of Reina, the mysterious latest addition to the tournament. A prodigy who, as shown in his trailer, is capable of knocking down titans like Jin Kazama or Kazuya Mishima with the slightest carelessness. And we are not going to deny it: in the absence of Heihashi’s (not ruled out) return, it is not bad at all that there is someone who intimidates these two.

Without further ado, below you will find all Tekken 8 fighters and the special moves and combos announced to date.

Asuka Kazama





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Asuka Kazama

Vivacious peacemaker

Kazama style traditional martial arts

Japan

Tekken 5

Alisa Boscanovitch





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Alisa Boscanovitch

destroyer automaton

High-mobility thruster-based fighting style

Russia

Tekken 6

Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo

Perfect mix

Mixed martial arts (fighter)

Peru

Tekken 8

Bryan Fury





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Bryan Fury

Herald of chaos

Kickboxing

USA

Tekken 3

Devil Jin





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Devil Jin

black wings of ruin

N/D

N/D

Tekken 5

Claudio Serafino





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Claudio Serafino

demon exorcist

Sirius-style exorcist techniques

Italia

Tekken 7

Feng Wei





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Feng Wei

God Fist

Taijiquan

China

Tekken 5

Hwoarang





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Hwoarang

bloody claw

Taekwondo

South Korea

Tekken 3

Jack-8





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Jack-8

High-tech annihilator

Brute force

A stranger

Tekken 8

Jin Kazama





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Jin Kazama

Lightning of destiny

Karate

Japan

Tekken 3

Jun Kazama





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Asuka Kazama

Light of hope

Kazama style traditional martial arts

Japan

Tekken 2

Kazuya Mishima





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Kazuya Mishima

ruthless oppressor

Mishima style karate

N/D

Tekken

King II





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

King II

beast rage

Professional wrestling

Mexico

Tekken 3

And II





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Same to you

Salmon Master

Kuma Shinken mejorado de estilo Heihachi

N/D

Tekken 3

Lars Alexandersson





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Lars Alexandersson

The lion of rebellion

Tekken Force Martial Arts

Sweden

Tekken 6

Lee Kyle





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Lee Kyle

silver hair demon

Martial Arts

Japan

Tekken

Leo Kliesen





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Leo Kliesen

truth seeker

Baji Quan

Germany

Tekken 6

Leroy Smith





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Leroy Smith

Master of style

Wing Chun

USA

Tekken 7

Lili





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Emilie de Rochefort

Warrior Heiress

street fighting

Monaco

Tekken 5

Ling Xiaoyu





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Ling Xiaoyu

Dancing Phoenix

Chinese martial arts based on Baguazhang and Piguaquan

China

Tekken 3

Marshall Law





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Marshall Law

The legendary dragon

Martial Arts

USA

Tekken

Nina Williams





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Nina Williams

silent assassin

Assassin art

Ireland

Tekken

Panda





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Panda

Panda

Kuma Shinken mejorado de estilo Heihachi

China

Tekken 3

Paul Phoenix





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Paul Phoenix

impulsive destroyer

Mix of martial arts based on judo

USA

Tekken

Raven





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Raven

Undercover agent

Ninjutsu

A stranger

Tekken 5

Reina





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Reina

Purple Lightning

A stranger

A stranger

Tekken 8

Sergei Dragunov





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Sergei Dragunov

White Reaper

Sambo combat

Russia

Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection

Shaheen





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Shaheen

desert falcon

Close Quarters Combat

Saudi Arabia

Tekken 7

Steve Fox





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Steve Fox

Backlash model

Boxing

United Kingdom

Tekken 4

Victor Chevalier





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Victor Chevalier

Phantom Raven

Super Spy CQB

France

Tekken 8

Yoshimitsu





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Yoshimitsu

Mechanized space ninja

Manji martial arts

None

Tekken

Zafina





Name

Alias

fighting style

Country

DEBUT

Zafina

Mystical astronomer

Ancient Assassin Arts

A stranger

Tekken 6

