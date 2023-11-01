We are going to review the actresses who have played Supergirl in the different live-action adaptations of the DC Comics character.

The pantheon of DC Comics characters has a lot of iconic heroes and heroines who, over the years, have become references for cartoon lovers. Today we will focus on Supergirl.

Many of these characters, like Batman or Superman, have female counterparts who have managed to forge their own path without depending on anyone else. Supergirl is, naturally, Superman’s counterpart.

As the decades passed, the character, originally created by Otto Binder y Al Plastino for number 252 Action Comics —the iteration of Kara Zor-EL —, has had numerous live-action versions played by actresses who, to a greater or lesser extent, have left their mark on Supergirl’s legacy.

Today, at HobbyCine, we are going to classify the actresses who have played Supergirl in film and television. Of course, keep in mind that we are going to focus only on the live-action versions, excluding dubbing work for series and video games.

Malina Weissman and Izabela Vidovic

The red lantern in our listing is for Malina Weissman and Izabela Vidovicwho gave life to Kara Zor-EL in her teenage version in The CW’s Supergirl series.

Both had a brief journey as the character and, broadly speaking, their function was the same in the series: to give depth to the character of Melissa Benoist through numerous flashbacks.

Sign up for HBO Max Spain

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Register

Certainly, classifying them as iterations of Supergirl is very borderline, but her work as Kara in her adolescence is vital to the course of the series.

Of course, it was difficult to position them later in our classification, where we will find actresses who have played Superman’s cousin in greater depth.

Sasha Street

Warner Bros.

Sasha Street and her iteration of Kara Zor-EL in the Flash movie have a lot of potential that, unfortunately, is overshadowed by some of the film’s technical aspects.

We didn’t get to see much of the character in the film. Andy Muschietti enough to position her much higher on this list without offending actresses who have given more screen time to the DC character.

Laura Vandervoort

Establish the podium of our actress ranking Supergirl It has not been easy at all, since we have three performances worthy of praise that have been given to us by different actresses.

Third place goes to him Laura Vandervoort and her fabulous iteration of Kara in Smallvillea series where it was crucial to delve into his Kryptonian roots.

Furthermore, the excellent chemistry that Laura Vandervoort and Tom Wellingthe Clark Kent of the series, had on screen, was a gift that comics fans continue to celebrate today.

Vandervoort’s commitment and dedication to the role of Supergirl in Smallville makes her one of the best versions of the character that have been adapted.

Helen Slater

The 1984 Supergirl film may not be a benchmark for ’80s superhero cinema, but DC’s interpretation of the character Helen Slater yes it is.

The actress exuded a charisma that fans continue to highlight and that, in more ways than one, has convincingly influenced subsequent interpretations of the character in terms of commitment and fervor to protect humanity.

Melissa Benoist

We reach the top of the ranking, where we find the exceptional iteration of Supergirl from Melissa Benoist inside of the Arrowverso.

For six seasons, Benoist knew how to channel the character and evoke all the virtues of the two actresses who share the podium with her.

The luminosity of her iteration is key to embodying Kara’s sincere belief that humanity is inherently kind.

The Arrowverse has had its lights and shadows, but it is clear that Melissa Benoist’s interpretation of Supergirl is one of the best things it has left us.

Before finishing, and outside of the ranking, it is worth a special mention to Adrianne Palickiwho played a fake Supergirl on Smallville and, although it is not, de facto, a representation of the character, her performance still resonates with fans of the serie.

Supergirl is a key character for DC, especially when delving into the history of Superman and Krypton. Surely the list of actresses who have given life to Kara Zor-EL continues to grow soon.