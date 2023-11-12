We show you all the main and secondary weapons of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 of 2023.

The basis of all Call of Duty are the armasand we have a wide variety to use during the different game and online modes from the recent Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. In this guide we are going to see all the types of weapons that have been available since launch, how to create our classes, unlock new weapons and modify each one with the best accessories and camouflages.

All Primary or secondary weapons are unlocked as the levels progress. Likewise, there are always several models in rotation for online games, so play and over time you will learn to play various weapons and, incidentally, the MW3 maps.

All main weapons

These are the primary or main weapons of our classthose with large caliber and more damage to always carry in the first weapon slot.

Assault rifles:SVA 545MTZ-556MCWHolger 556DG-58FR 5.56Battle riflesSubmachine guns:Rival-9AMR9StrikerWSP StormWSP-9Striker 9Shotguns:RiveterLockwood 680HaymakerMachine guns:Holger 26Pulemyot 762DG-58 LSWBruen Mk9TAQ EradicatorMarksman Rifles:MTZ InterceptorMCW 6.8DM56KVO EnforcerSniper rifles:LongbowKV InhibitorKATT-ARM

All secondary weapons

Weapons from the second slot, for pistols, the rocket launcher or melee weapons.

Pistols:COR-45RenettiTyrWSP StingerRocket launcher:Body to body:

Classes and gunsmith

We can start creating our own weapons classes or sets from the multiplayer level 4, it doesn’t cost anything, with two games we will have it, until then, we will have to use the default classes. We will have slots for main weapons, secondary weapons, grenades and three advantages (or similar, they are gloves, boots and extras), in addition to kill streaks, also unlockable by level.

From the weapons menu, in each class, we can press the square or B button to open the gun rack and change parts, including type of bullets, and the camouflage of the weapon.

