These are all the Pokémon that can currently be transferred using HOME on Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. In this special article following the guides and tricks model, we will offer you all the information and the complete list of the Pokémon that we can transfer to the Game Freak game on Nintendo Switch. If you are a fan of the franchise and play Scarlet and Purple more or less continuously, without a doubt the information in this article will be of great help to you.

Pokémon HOME

There is more of 100 Pokémon or its derived forms that we cannot obtain with traditional methods in Scarlet and Purple. For this there is the function of Pokémon HOME, which allows us to transfer a complete list of these Pokémon so that many of the game’s past problems are solved. Legendary and mythical Pokémon are on this list, such as Diancie and Volcanion. Likewise, other more common ones such as Ursaluna or Typhlosion can also be transferred thanks to this function.

Let’s review the complete updated list.

All Pokémon that can be transferred in Scarlet and Purple thanks to HOME

First generation

Galar Articuno Galar Zapdos Galar Moltres Charmander Charmeleon Charizard Pikachu and its variants Raichu Alola Form Diglett Alola Form Dugtrio Alola Form Meowth Alola Form and Galar Persian Alola Form Voltorb Hisui Electrode Hisui Taurus Growlithe Hisui Arcanine Hisui Slowpoke Galar Slowbro of Galar Grimer Form Alola Muk Form Alola Mewtwo Mew

Second generation

Typhlosion de Hisui Cyndaquil Qwilfish de Hisui Sneasel de Hisui Quilava Wooper Quagsire Slowking de Galar

Third generation

Kyogre Groudon Rayquaza Jirachi

Fourth generation

Arceus and all his forms Turtwig Grotle Torterra Chimchar Monferno Uxie Mesprit Azelf Dialga Infernape Piplup Prinplup Empoleon Cresselia Darkrai Shaymin Phione Manaphy Palkia Heatran Giratina

Fifth generation

Original Samurott and Hisui. Oshawott Dewott Thundurus Landorus Meloetta Lilligant Hisui Basculin Hisui Zorua Hisui Zoroark Tornadus

Sixth Generation

Avalugg de Hisui

Chespin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Quilladin

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Vivillon de Kalos

Carbink

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Seventh Generation

Rowlett Dedidueye Form Alola and Hisui. Magearna Dartrix

Eighth Generation

Ursaluna normal y Luna Carmesí.

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Grookey

Raboot

Perserker

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Kubfu

Urshifu

Zarude

Regieleki

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Calyrex

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

As we can see, there is a greater variety of options in some generations than in others for the Pokémon that They are transferable in HOME. In the list we can see that those that stand out the most are those of the eighth generation and the first, followed by the fourth generation. This is offset by the addition of new Pokémon in the Scarlet and Purple DLC such as the Turquoise Mask and the Indigo Disc that will arrive to complete the experience of enjoying Pokémon Scarlet and Purple in its entirety.

We hope that the information has been useful to you and do not hesitate to share in comments what your opinion is. regarding Pokémon HOME and Pokémon that can be transferred to Scarlet and Purple.

