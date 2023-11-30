The Sumatran rhinoceros has been on Earth for two million years. But, tragically, it is facing extinction: only about 30 specimens remain in the wild. The new hope of the species still has no name: a female Sumatran rhino calf has just been born in Indonesia.

This prehistoric rhinoceros is not related to any of its living conspecifics. It dates back to the legendary European and Asian woolly rhinoceros, which is why The Sumatran rhinoceros is the only one that has a thin coat of hair. It is also the only rhinoceros with incisors.

It is smaller than African rhinos: it is only 1.4 meters tall, and weighs between 600 and 800 kilos. presume to be the only Asian rhinoceros with two horns. One of the reasons that have brought it to the threshold of extinction.

New Sumatran rhino calf born

On September 30, in the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary of the Way Kambas National Park (SRS TNWK), in Indonesia, a new calf was born.

For Ratu, a 23-year-old female Sumatran rhino, this is her third calf.after Andatu in 2012 and Delilah in 2016. The father of the three is a 22-year-old male rhino named Andalas.

KLHK Public Relations Bureau

“This is happy news, not only for Indonesia, but for the world. My sincere thanks to those who participated in the birth of this Sumatran rhinoceros. I hope we can continue to receive happy news of the birth of protected animals in the future,” he declared. the Minister of the Environment, Siti Nurbaya.

Although named after an Indonesian island, this rare species of rhinoceros once lived in China, Cambodia, Malaysia, and other places. But the supposed medicinal properties of its hornsthey have annihilated him.

They are used to cure digestive problems, fevers, and other illnesses. Minor ailments easily curable with modern medicine. But many people in Asia still prefer traditional medicine, which drives majestic species to extinction.

In 30 years, the reduction of their habitat due to the urbanization of their territories, and poaching to cut off their horns, have reduced their population by 80%.

There are only about 30 Sumatran rhinoceros left in the wildand a few in some sanctuaries that try to breed them in captivity, to avoid their extinction.

They don’t want him to suffer the same fate as him. northern white rhinoof which only two females remain. Here you can see the last male, shortly before dying, protected by guards 24 hours a day to prevent him from ending up as a trophy for poachers:

There are currently nine Sumatran rhinos in the Way Kambas Sanctuary in Indonesia.. Cinco hembras, Ratu, Bina, Rosa, Delilah y Sedah Mirah, y tres machos: Andalas, Harapan y Andatu.

The problem is consanguinity, since some are brothers or children of each other. And mating and pregnancy is complicated in this species.

Preventing the extinction of the magnificent Sumatran rhinoceros is a complicated mission. But it seems that the means are being put in place to try. I hope it is achieved, as happened with the Iberian lynx.