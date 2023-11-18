Although it may seem like a relatively new term, live-action has been around for decades in cinema. Disney was already making remakes of its cartoon classics in the nineties, with clear examples such as 101 Dalmatians.

In the last decade, however, the Mouse House’s effort to take advantage of the films that dazzled parents and grandparents has led to the production of numerous live-action films based on those films that we watched over and over again and whose little songs we knew by heart.

It’s not being a bed of roses, of course: Disney has had a hit at the box office and in terms of reception with more than one of these films.

Today, in HobbyCine by HobbyConsolas, we review all the live-action Disney movies made in the last decade and we rank them from worst to bestbased on its average rating on FilmAffinity.

Note that we are going to focus on the classics, so, although they are strictly live-action, we will not include, for example, the MCU films.

Peter Pan & Wendy

Disney+

The red lantern is for one of the most recent additions to the catalog of Disney+: Peter Pan & Wendy.

Whether because of the nostalgia effect that is often inevitable when watching these films, or because, honestly, some performances left a lot to be desired, the film did not catch on.

Critics tried to save it thanks to Hook’s interpretation of Jude Lawbut ultimately the public was unforgiving.

The film, like the entire list, is on Disney+, in case you want to personally assess whether Peter Pan & Wendy is the disaster that many suggest about the film. David Lowery.

Pinocchio

Disney+

Before the live-action of Pinocchio, Tom Hanks y Robert Zemeckis They were a winning tandem with milestones like Forrest Gump, Castaway o Polar Express.

But not all the stars in the world save the 2022 film from disaster, especially when Guillermo del Toro released his own version that same year and gave it a thousand thoughts.

Mulan

Disney

Mulan is a very special film in Disney’s animated filmography, but its live-action remake is not. It is not worth going into detail about all the details that failed in the film, although its action scenes were very good.

They removed Mushu, something unforgivable for a film like this, inconceivable for fans and inexplicable at the production level. Shame on your cow!

The little Mermaid

Disney

Almost as controversial as Mushu’s withdrawal from Mulan was the choice of actress for Ariel in the live-action of The Little Mermaid.

Halle Bailey He does a great job that transcends the color of his skin, although many people were unable to get over that detail. Rob Marshall delivers a solvent film, although far from being the best in Disney adaptations.

The Lady and the Tramp

With Disney+ came many efforts to promote the production of animated classics reimagined in live action.

We have already seen that changes do not sit well with these films, so the adjustments in Lady and the Tramp were the chronicle of a death foretold.

There were not many critics who saved Charlie Bean’s film from burning in 2019, although a sector of the public was somewhat more benevolent.

But it is clear that a large part of the magic of the animated classic was lost when the film was adapted to new times.

Alice through the mirror

Alice Through the Looking Glass – First Official Trailer

Without Tim Burton at the helm of the sequel to the 2010 film, Alice Through the Looking Glass loses much of its visual engine.

The film tries to evoke the literary classic, but fails miserably in some crucial segments that not even its stellar cast can amend.

Cinderella

Kenneth Branagh made sure every comma was in its place in the live-action remake of Cinderella.

The result is technically impeccable, although it failed to reach an agreement between critics and the public: the specialized press attacked the film for being “cheesy and boring”, as if the Disney classic were an action thriller in the style of John Wick.

Maleficent and its sequel

Disney

Here we are going to make a small average between Maleficent, from 2014, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, from 2019: the first is better, as usually happens in all sagas.

Angelina Jolie She convinces in her interpretation of the villain of Sleeping Beauty turned anti-heroine, but therein lies the fault, part of the essence of a live-action is lost when the narrative changes.

Dumbo

Dumbo: New Official Trailer for the Disney movie

Tim Burton is always a guarantee of a unique visual style, as we mentioned in the case of Alice in Wonderland.

The problem with Dumbo, in addition to the box office, which was very weak for 2019, is that the changes introduced in the adaptation weighed down the film.

Dumbo is a slow movie in many ways, but a portion of the audience connected with its message.

This elevates the film to the doors of the major leagues of our list, where the most appreciated live-action Disney films of the last decade come together.

Peter and the dragon

Peter and the Dragon – Full Trailer in Spanish

We’ve talked about the negative points of altering a classic by converting it to live-action, but what happens when it works?

Peter and the Dragon noticeably changes many elements of the 1977 classic and yet manages to make us empathize in such a gentle way that we finish the film with a pleasant feeling of warmth in our hearts. And who wouldn’t want to give Elliott a hug?

Christopher Robin

While other minds imagined Winnie the Pooh y Piglet like bloodthirsty sadistic killers, Marc Forster He preferred to imagine Christopher Robin in his maturity.

Ewan McGregor led the cast of the 2018 film where the characters of A. A. Milne They came more to life than ever.

Aladdin

Aladdin: First Teaser Trailer for Disney’s live-action film!

The live-action Aladdin could have been an absolute disaster, but many should have had a little more confidence in a guy like Guy Ritchie.

The film captured the setting and tone of the 1992 original and Will Smith was able to pick up the mantle of Robin Williams like the Genie, and it was not an easy job.

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast – International Trailer with Emma Watson

The 2017 adaptation of Beauty and the Beast was a hot potato that hit Bill Condonwhich meeting a Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor, Josh Gad, Ian McKellen, Gugu Mbatha-Raw y Audra McDonaldas well as a fascinating staging to get you out of trouble.

Is it better than the original? No way. However, the public enjoyed it enough to leave it at the doors of the podium.

The Lion King

The Lion King – Long Trailer in Spanish

In 2019, The Lion King was able to follow in the footsteps of Lady and the Tramp, as it shared the same problem: photorealistic animals do not have the expressiveness of cartoons.

There was much criticism that Jon Favreau was limited to tracing the original shot by shot to make the live-action, but its 6.3 rating on FilmAffinity speaks for itself: it wasn’t such a bad idea. In any case, no, it doesn’t surpass the 1994 classic.

Cruella

Disney+

Cruella could have fallen into the same trap as Maleficent when she turned the villain of 101 Dalmatians into an anti-heroine. But you know what? It worked.

The secret weapon of the movie Craig Gillespie Her name is Emma and her last name is Stone, who devours the screen every time she enters the scene and competes, saving distances, with Glenn Close.

The jungle book

Disney

Before dealing with Mufasa’s family tribulations, Jon Favreau took his photorealistic steps into the jungle with The Jungle Book, which takes the crown on our list with a 6.7 on FilmAffinity.

The film changes very little from the original story, but the technical spectacularity and the care with which it was adapted to live-action earn it the throne.

Also, the fact that The Jungle Book has that dark touch means that it doesn’t feel so much like a children’s movie, even if you later start singing like a joyful bear.

With its successes and its mistakes, Disney continues the live-action adaptations of its animated classics, with budding versions of Bambi o Snow White. Will any of them resonate with the public?