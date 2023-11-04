One for All works in a different way in All Might and here we explain what abilities make it so special.

All Might became a legend of heroism in My Hero Academia

Join the conversation

One For All is one of the most powerful quirks in the world of My Hero Academia. It is a skill that is passed from generation to generationaccumulating the power of each previous user. The current holder of the One For All is Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of the story, who received it from his mentor and favorite hero All Might.

All Might is the number one hero and the Symbol of Peace. Your presence inspires confidence and safety to citizens and fear of villains, while his quirk allowed him to perform incredible feats that have made him a living legend. In this article we tell you what are the exact skills What One For All grants All Might and why they are so important to him as a hero.

What abilities did One For All give to All Might in My Hero Academia?

Toshinori Yagi is one of the One For All wielders who has accomplished many things as a hero, becoming a legend to follow for Japan and the whole world. This gift has been key to his development, but most admirable of all is that he also knows that with great power comes great responsibility. In the following list we leave you what their skills are and how you use them.

Super strength

All Might’s main ability is super strength, it is so enormous that it could be compared to the impact that a nuclear device would have. With a single punch, you can create shock waves capable of changing the weather with the shock wind it generates, destroy buildings or generate tornadoes. His strength is so great that he can cancel the powers of the Nomu, artificial beings produced to kill him. With this, he has been able to create special moves, such as:

California Smash.Carolina Smash.Detroit Smash.Missouri Smash.Nebraska Smash.New Hampshire Smash.Oklahoma Smash.Texas Smash.United States of Smash.Shoot Style Smash.

Great durability and resistance

Another ability that One For All gave All Might is great durability and resistance. In this way, he is able to withstand extreme levels of physical stress without exhaustion. In fact, he has worked as a hero for more than 62 hours straight, without rest and without complaining about anything, always with a smile in the face. Additionally, it is almost invulnerable to physical attacks, since can resist explosionsimpacts, firearms and more without suffering serious damage.

Top speed

The One For All also allows him to move at such an impressive speed that it makes him difficult to be detected when moving in combat, potentially Eliminate your opponents in the blink of an eye. Thanks to this, he can defeat armies of enemies quickly, jump great distances, run at high speed or fly. using your own punches as propulsion.

Trained muscles

El One For All not only God superhuman abilities to All Might, but also required him to develop them with a lot of training. Toshinori Yagi had to train hard to get his body to adapt and will support this power 100%. Therefore, his muscularity and high Quirk mastery that he has are the result of years of hard and disciplined training.

Indomitable will

All Might has shown to have an unbreakable will, which drives him to keep going in the face of any adversity. She never gives up and always has a smile on her face while she does it. His will is another of the characteristics that have made him win the title as a Symbol of Peace. In his last confrontation against All For One, you could see how All Might used all of his power, while was physically destroyed and he never gave up, thus defeating the villain, but sacrificing the condition of his body.

Join the conversation