We have news that is related to the promising WarioWare: Move It! It has been confirmed after the June Nintendo Direct announcement and the September Direct trailer.

WarioWare: Move It!

We already knew a while ago that Charles Martinet He will not provide the voice of Wario in this installment either., just as he will not give it to Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder. Now we bring you a new video that shows us all the micro-games related to other Nintendo titles:

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here.

Via.

In Ruetir.com

WarioWare: Move It! show your intro