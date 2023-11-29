Toyota previously unveiled the new look of the Camry in the United States. The brand announced that the four-door sedan will have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with two small electric motors. So they are always hybrid, with the exception of one version: the XSE Next Gen that the brand races in the NASCAR Cup Series. It does not have a hybrid four-cylinder, but a 5.9-liter V8 that produces 680 hp. That’s more like it.

There are now new lights on the Camry, although you’ll never see the ones on the NASCAR car on. As usual in this racing class, there are no lights, but stickers. You can imagine that in a contact sport like NASCAR, pieces fly around when driving with real headlights. Racing takes place during the day or there is more than enough lighting.

To make the racing car look even more like the street version, there are new bumpers. Toyota also saw an opportunity to refine the aerodynamics: think of C-shaped air intakes on the corners, a new air scoop in the hood and ‘beveled bumper corners’. This should make the Toyota Camry XSE Next Gen perform even better.