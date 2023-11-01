Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It has a large repertoire of rewards and bonuses that we must not let escape. In fact, although both titles present notable differences as part of a new series of games within the Pokémon universe, both share a series of codes that can be used to win mysterious gifts. As part of this, in this article we will leave you a list with all the current codes, their rewards and also a list with all the codes that were useful in the past.

After the release of the latest from Game Freak, the number of Pokémon trainers that have entered the saga thanks to Scarlet and Purple has grown, and therefore codes and rewards too. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, and how to redeem them.

Mystery Gift Codes active in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Every month, in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple we have new codes, and others that go to the list of those that have already expired. At Ruetir.com we always try to keep these articles updated so that you can get the best rewards of the moment. The Pokémon universe is full of curiosities and it is up to us to know how to get the most out of it.

Remember that Pokémon Mystery Gift codes usually have a limited validity, so you will have to claim them at the earliest opportunity you have available. Every month Game Freak usually offers a couple of new codes if we are lucky. For this new month, at the moment we only have one new addition. The code: SWEET0RSP1CY.

CelebrateWCS23 – Us from Charizard ex Teracristal.

DARKTERA0006 – Allows you to get a Charizard inspired by Friede’s Charizard in the anime.

SWEET0RSP1CY – In the Hidden Special Dulce o Picante

GETY0URMEW – Pokémon Scarlet and Purple promo code to get Mew with random Teratype

L1KEAFLUTE – Get a Cetitan (works until August 31, 2024)

You can also take a look at the Turquoise Mask DLC codes. Also don’t miss our full review of Game Freak’s new content for Scarlet and Purple.

Expired Mystery Gift Codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

TREASUREHUNT – 10 Nuggets, 10 Rare Candies and a Friend Ball.

THA12022CHAMP – He gives us a Grimsnarl Shiny. 23WCSGASTR0D0N – Gastrodon used by the 2022 World Champion.

TERATYPECHANGE – It gives us 50 Fighting-type Teralitos.

PLAYD0UBLE – TM028 Earthquake and TM086 Avalanche.

1TSUPT0Y0U – Claim League Points, Comet Fragment, Star Pieces and Random Stardust.

G0FR1ENDLYSH0P – Claiming league points, comet fragment, star piece or stardust.

BEFASH10NLEADER – Claim League Points, Comet Fragment, Star Piece and Stardust.

ENJ0YG0URUMET – Claiming league points, comet fragment, star piece or stardust.

HAMCHEESE – Claim to get 5 whipped cream, 5 jelly, 5 yogurt and 5 peanut butter.

READY4RA1D – 20k LP claim.

SALTV1NEGAR – Claim 5 hot sauces, 5 jalapenos, 5 curry powder, 5 wasabi, 5 horseradish.

PEANUT BUTTER – Claim for 5 bacon, 5 ham, 5 prosciutto, 5 chorizo, 5 herbed sausages, 5 hamburgers.

LETTUCEBAC0N – Claim 5x Bacon, 5x Ham, 5x Prosciutto, 5x Chorizo, 5x Herbed Sausage, 5x Hamburger.

T0MAT0SL1CE – Claim 5 whipped creams, 5 jams, 5 yogurts and 5 peanut butter.

HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL – Claim 10x peanut butter, 10x prosciutto, 10x hamburger, 10x cream cheese, 10x noodles and rice.

SANDW1CH – Claim 5x curry powder, 5x rice, 5x noodles, 5x cheese and 5x egg.

1STCHAMPSV– Unlocks: Oceania Garganacl International Championship

L0VEL0VEL0VE – Unlocks: Two love balls

HAPPYVALENT1NE – Unlocks: Knot of Fate

LETTERS – Claim for TM171 – Teraexplosion

TOKUSE1STUDY – Claim a skill capsule

NATSUN0T0KKUN – 5 bananas, 5 butter, 5 peanut butter and 5 Red Ball Stick.

LEVELUP – 10 rare candies.

REV1VE – Five Max revive.

CATCHBYBALL – 5 Nest Balls, Sunset Ball, Time Balls, Fast Balls and Luxury Balls.

If you want to take a look at You can consult other codes through this link.

How to Unlock Mystery Gifts in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Before you tear your hair out and wonder why you can’t redeem codes, give us a minute of your time. To unlock the Mystery Gift option, we will first have to advance far enough in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple until we reach our first Pokémon Center. After we complete this step (essential) we will have to scroll down to the Poke Portal option.

As soon as we select it we will have to go to the Mystery Gifts section. It can be redeemed with an internet connection and the code (in the listings above the article). When we are at this point, most gifts will be obtained through the option “Obtain through the Internet”since Game Freak distributes the rewards to all players in this way.