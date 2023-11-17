We are going to review all the field improvements in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s zombies mode, advantages that can save our lives or the group at crucial moments.

The zombies mode of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 includes many options and advantages to equip ourselves correctly before appearing somewhere on the map. One has to choose a good field improvement (not to be confused with the field improvements of the other online modes) in order to heal our teammates or ourselves, gain defensive or offensive strength in different ways.

We have prepared a table with all the improvements, the use of each one and when we can unlock every field upgrade. Each of these requires a recharge time in the game, so use them wisely.

All MWZ Field Upgrades

We have a total of 6 field upgrades that we can unlock to equip ourselves during zombie games. If you go in a group with friends, think about bringing different upgrades to complement each other.

Field improvementsDescriptionUnlockableEnergy MinePlaces an explosive that deals massive damage to enemies who activate it.Available at start. Level 1. Frenzy GuardCompletely repair your armor and force all enemies in the area to attack you for 10 seconds. During this period, enemy kills repair armor.Level 9.Healing AuraHeal all players immediately.Level 19.Icy DetonationDamage enemies with initial detonation and slow those who enter.Level 29.Aether VeilBecome invisible to the zombies.Level 39.Tesla StormFor 10 seconds, a bolt of lightning connects players and damages and stuns normal enemies.Level 50.

We can change our equipped improvements (1 maximum) from the equipment section of our operator, try which one appeals to you or interests you the most, even if you go alone you could prioritize the one for healing or the most defensive ones, it depends on your style of play. game.

