We show you the complete list of maps that are available since the launch of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2023.

In this guide let’s get nostalgic because we’re going to review all maps available that arrive with him remake from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Larger or smaller maps, for different game modes, all graphically updated to measure up in 2023, and even some with small tweaks to adapt to modern gameplay.

There’s a total of 16 maps confirmed for release, a number that could be expanded in the future with updates. Are 20 when counting large-scale maps intended for war mode. But first we start with the classic online maps (team duel mode, dominance, search and destroy…)

All multiplayer maps

Shortly before the launch, during the Call of Duty: NEXT The modes were presented, in addition to the remastering of some maps and multiplayer, leaving room for possible future additions. Below we leave you with all the maps available in the different multiplayer modes of the new MW3. Some of the maps are inherited and updated from MW2.

AfghanDerailEstateFavelaKarachiHighriseInvasionQuarryRundownRustScrapyardSkidrowSub BaseTerminalUnderpassWastelandFarm 18*Mercado*Shoot House*

Maps in war modes

Finally we do not forget the list of maps for war modes. These are maps designed for large scale games (32vs32).

Levin ResortOrlov Military BasePopov PowerOperation: Spearhead

In case you are wondering, the map voting is back for this title. After finishing a game, players in MW3 will be able to decide whether to vote or move on to the next map. With all this, all that remains is to remind you that you can now enjoy the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, starting November 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

