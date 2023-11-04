Do you want to enjoy a Futurama marathon? Then you must know what all the episodes and seasons of this series are.

These are all the episodes that make up the seasons of Futurama.

Futurama is another of the most successful and fun animated series that you should not miss. This play has gone through good times, as well as others in which it was not known where it was going, which led to its cancellation and, after more than 10 years, it has returned with a new season.

Futurama is different from other comedy series, because its characters and the general tone of the series is unique. Besides, It’s been more than 20 years since the release of the first episode, accumulating a lot of seasons with all kinds of crazy situations. And, although it still does not reach the number of seasons and episodes of The Simpsons, it still has a lot of content that you should not miss.

We have prepared this post to tell you how many seasons Futurama has and also what are the episodes that belong to each of these.

How many seasons does Futurama have? List of episodes per season of Futurama

How many seasons does Futurama have?

Futurama premiered its first episode back in 1999 and It broadcast content uninterruptedly until 2013, when it was cancelled. However, in 2023 its new season has been published, resuming the adventures of Fry, Leela, Bender and all the other members of Planet Express.

In all this mission time, Futurama has accumulated a total of 8 seasons, which They have all kinds of episodes and scenessome funnier than others, but also moments that make viewers reflect.

The best way to enjoying Futurama is through Disney+the popular streaming service, although you can also try your luck and try to find the series on the best sites to watch free animated series.

Watch Futurama on Disney+

List of episodes by season of Futurama

Next, we will list you all the episodes that make up the 8 seasons of Futurama, which we already tell you are not few. However, it is important that you know how many there are so that you can organize your marathon of this fun series.

Season 1

The first season establishes the foundations of the serieswhen Fry, a pizza delivery man, is frozen and wakes up 1,000 years in the future.

01: Space Pilot 3000.02: The series has landed.03: Me, partner.04: Labors of love in space.05: Fears of a robot planet.06: Some valuable little fish.07: My three suns.08: A huge pile of garbage.09: Hell is in the other robots.

Season 2

In this new season, Planet Express discovers Atlantisalso other powerful alien beings trying to invade the planet.

01: An unforgettable flight.02: Mars University.03: When the aliens attack.04: Fry and the Slurm factory.05: I support that emotion.06: Brannigan starts again.07: Leading the elections. 08: Christmas Stories.09: Why Should I Be a Crustacean in Love?10: Put My Head on My Shoulders.11: The Lesser of Two Bad Guys.12: Wild Bender.13: Bicyclops for Two.14: How Hermes Requisitioned his illusion.15: A clone of his own.16: The deep south.17: Bender joins the mafia.18: My first problem with the Popplers.19: Mother’s day.20: Anthology of interest I.

Season 3

This season It has one of the most iconic episodes of the serieswhich occurs when the members of Planet Express are trapped on the planet of the Amazons.

01: The honk.02: The war in an M.03: The chronic woman.04: Lost parasites05: Amazons with desire.06: Love without bends.07: The day the Earth resisted stupid.08: Once upon a time Lobster in Hollywood.09: The Robot Bird of Alcatraz.10: The Luck of the Frylander.11: The Rules of the Cyberhouse.12: Mainframe Evil.13: Bending in the Wind.14: Time in Stumbles.15: I Exited with a robot.

Season 4

In this season, Bender is charged with death for replacing Santa Claus robot.

01: All’s Good That’s Roswell.02: A Tale of Two Santa Clauses.03: Anthology of Interest II.04: Love and Spaceships.05: Leela’s Homeworld.06: Done the Buggalos Roam.07: A Pharaoh unforgettable.08: A God among us.09: Future actions.10: Leela without equal.11: The chef with 30% iron.12: Where no fan has gone before.

Season 5

This season It has one of the most emotional episodes of the entire seriesstarring the dog that Fry had in the past.

01: Smoking Crimes.02: Jurassic Bark.03: The Route of All Evil.04: The Taste of Freedom.05: Kif is Slightly Fertile.06: Less Than a Hero.07: Leela’s Obstacles as a Teenage Mutant .08: Fry’s why.09: The sting.10: Farnsworth’s paracaja.11: Three hundred bills.12: Frydisiac.13: Double it.14: Obsoletely fabulous.15: Bender should not be on television.16: The devil’s hands are idle toys.

Season 6

This is one of the craziest seasons, It shows the return to life of the members of Planet Expressthe legalization of robosexual marriages and much more.

01: Rebirth.02: In-A-Gadda-Da-Leela.03: Attack of the Deadly App.04: Infinite Proposal.05: The Bah Vinci Code.06: Lethal Inspection.07: The Late Philip J. Fry .08: Those damned gatoz!09: The mechanical origin.10: The prisoner of Benda.11: Ndrreconcilable differences.12: Mutant revolt.*13: Spectacular vacation.14: Castrutopia.15: Benderama.16: Ghosts in the machines.17: Law and Oracle.18: The Silence of the Tweezers.19: I, Leela Leela.20: All the Presidents’ Heads.21: Mobius Dick.22: Fry, the Egg Man.23: The Tip of the Zoidberg.24: Warriors against the cold.25: Overacceleration.26: Reincarnation.

Season 7

Another season of hilarious moments in this irreverent comedy.

01: The robots and the stork.02: With a split arm.03: Decision 3012.04: The thief Bagface.05: Zapp, the idiot.06: The Mariborla Effect.07: The Six Million Dollar Guy.08: The peel with bread.09: Free Will, man.10: Almost dying wishes.11: 31st Century Fox.12: Viva Marte Las Vegas.13: Naturama.14: The lead belly.15: Pavement 2-D.16 : The Earthling.17: Fry and Leela’s Great Romance.18: The Inhuman Torch.19: Saturday Morning Fun Pit.20: Calculon 2.0.21: Assie Returns Home.22: Leela and the Plant the genes.23: Game of Tones.24: Murder on Planet Express.25: Stink and Pestilence.26: Meanwhile…

Season 8

After a pause of just over ten yearsFuturama is back with a new season, packed with iconic and exciting moments.

01: The marathon of the impossible.02: Children of the swamp.03: So the West was 1010001.04: The return of the parasites.05: Products related to this product.06: I know what you did next Christmas.07: Anger against the Vaccine.08: Zapp is canceled.09: The prince and the product.10: Down.

