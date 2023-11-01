A list of all the deaths that have taken place throughout the entire history of Naruto.

All character deaths that have been featured in Naruto, Naruto Shippuden and Boruto.

Join the conversation

There is no doubt that the Naruto franchise has become one of the most recognized and acclaimed anime series worldwide, which has also become a total icon in manganime culturethanks to its intriguing story, as well as its captivating characters.

However, unfortunately, just as the series has been able to introduce many extremely interesting characters, it has also introduced the deaths of many others. That is why, below, we will present to you all naruto character deaths that have taken place throughout the various arcs and sagas of this story.

Deaths before the start of the series

In the history of Naruto there are several characters who died before the events that take place in the series, whose deaths are mentioned and/or presented later in the story through flashbacks. The characters who die before the beginning of the story are:

Madara Uchiha: Was killed by Hashirama in a battle. He is later revived with the Edo Tensei.Hashirama Senju: dies in an unknown manner. He is later revived with the Edo Tensei.Tobirama Senju: Dies after sacrificing himself for his comrades in the First Great Shinobi World War. He is later revived with the Edo Tensei.Sakumo Hatake: Takes his own life after feeling disgraced for breaking the shinobi code.Rin Nohara: Killed by KakashiKushina Uzumaki: He sacrificed himself to seal the Kyubi into his son.Minato Namikaze: He sacrificed himself to seal the Kyubi into Naruto.Shisui Uchiha: He committed suicide after giving his last eye to Itachi.Clan Uchiha: Massacred at the hands of Itachi and Tobi.Yashamaru: Killed by Gaara.

Deaths in the Land of Waves Arc

In this arc it is presented the formation of Team 7, as well as the first mission in which its members participate: Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura, which takes place in the Country of Waves. The characters who die in this arc are:

diabolical brothers: Killed by Kakashi Hatake.Kaiza: He was killed by Gato and his evildoers.Haku: Was killed by Kakashi while trying to protect Zabuza.Gato: Was killed by Zabuza.Zabuza Momochi: Died due to injuries caused by Gato’s men.

Deaths in the Chunin Exams Arc

This arc features the entry and participation of Team 7 (as well as Orochimaru and the Konoha 11) in the Chunin Exams. The characters who die in this arc are:

Hayate Gekko: He was killed by Baki of the Sand.Dosu Kinuta: Was killed by Gaara in his Ichibi form.Hizashi Hyuga: He sacrificed himself to protect the Hyuga Clan.

Deaths in the Konoha Destruction Arc

As its name indicates, this arc focuses on Orochimaru’s attempt to destroy the Leaf Village (Konohagakure), using Gaara and Shukaku for this. The character who dies in this arc is:

Hiruzen Sarutobi: Was killed by Orochimaru.

Deaths in the Tsunade Search Arc

In this arc we can witness the first appearance of Akatsuki, as well as, as its name says, Naruto and Jiraiya’s search for Tsunade. The characters who die in this arc are:

I’m burning: died in battle.And: died in battle.

Deaths in the Sasuke Recovery Mission Arc

As you can assume from its name, this arc is about La huida de Sasuke de Konoha in search of power together with Orochimaru, as well as the mission to “recover” him or bring him back to the village. The characters who die in this arc are:

Jirobo: Was killed by Choji.Kidomaru: Was killed by Neji.Sakon y Ukon: They were killed by Kankuro.Tayuya: Was killed by Shikamaru and Temari.Kimimaro: died from his heart disease.

Deaths in the Kazekage Rescue Mission Arc

This is the first arc of the second part of Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and is about the rescue of Kazekage Gaara by Akatsuki. The characters who die in this arc are:

Gaara: Died due to Akatsuki removing his Biju.Tercer Kazekage: Was killed by Sasori.Sasori: Was killed by Sakura and Chiyo.Chiyo: Died by sacrificing his life to resurrect Gaara.

Deaths in the Akatsuki Subjugation Mission Arc

In this arc the confrontation between Konohagakure and Hidan and Kakuzu, the members of Akatsuki. The characters who die in this arc are:

Yugito: Died after Akatsuki removed his Biju.Asuma Sarutobi: Was killed by Hidan.Kakuzu: Was killed by Naruto.

Deaths in Itachi’s Pursuit Mission Arc

In this arc they tell Naruto and Sasuke’s separate and individual attempts to find Itachi Uchiha. The characters who die in this arc are:

Deidara: Died after being blown up in his battle against Sasuke.Roshi (Jinchuriki of the Four Tails): Died after having the Biju removed.

Deaths in the Tale of Jiraiya the Gallant Arc

This arc addresses the research carried out by Jiraiya to find out what Pain’s identity was. The character who dies in this arc is:

Jiraiya: Was killed by Pain.

Deaths in the Fated Battle Arc between Brothers

As you can assume from its name, this arc focuses on the battle between the Uchiha brothers, Sasuke and Itachi. The character who dies in this arc is:

Itachi Uchiha: Died due to his mysterious illness.

Deaths in the Pain Assault Arc

In this arc it is presented Pain’s attack on Konoha with the goal of finding and capturing Naruto Uzumaki. The characters who die in this arc are:

Kakashi Hatake: He was killed by Pain, although he was later resurrected.Nagato: He died by sacrificing his life to resurrect all those he had killed.

Deaths in the Meeting of the Five Kages Arc

This arc is about the Kage Meeting that was called and in which the Kage of the Five Great Shinobi Nations participated in order to discuss What would they do about the Akatsuki organization?. The character who dies in this arc is:

Danzo Shimura: Was killed by Sasuke Uchiha.

Deaths in the Fourth Great Ninja War Arc

Addresses everything related to the Fourth Great Shinobi War in which the Five Great Shinobi Nations are involved along with the Country of Iron (Great Shinobi Alliance) against Kabuto, Yakushi, Obito and Madara. The characters who die in this arc are:

Kisame Hoshigaki: He committed suicide to prevent Konoha from capturing him and extracting information from him.Konan: Was killed by Obito when he wanted to recover Nagato’s Rinnegan.Neji Hyuga: Died by sacrificing himself to protect Hinata and Naruto.Shikaku Nara e Inoichi Yamaka: They were killed by a Juubi attack.Obito Uchiha: He sacrificed himself to protect Naruto, Sasuke and Kakashi.Madara Uchiha: Died after the Jubi was removed.

Deaths in Boruto

It is the third part of the Naruto franchise and story, starring Boruto, the son of the now Seventh Hokage Naruto, as well as the children of friends and colleagues who were part of the first and second parts of the young Uzumaki’s story. The characters who die throughout this story are:

Kinshiki Otsutsuki: Died after he was absorbed by Momoshiki.Momoshiki Otsutsuki: Died in his battle against Boruto and Naruto. Although he transplanted Karma from him into Boruto and it’s inside him.Onoki de Iwagakure: Died after using all his energy to confront Ku.Deepa: Died after being disintegrated by Amado.To the: He was defeated by Boruto and killed by Kashin Koji.Boro: Was destroyed by Boruto.Isshiki Otsutsuki: Died in his fight against Naruto Uzumaki.Kurama: Died while sacrificing himself for Naruto to access Baryon Mode.

Join the conversation