We show you how contracts and all their types work in the zombies mode of the new remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Let’s review all types of contracts that we have in the zombies mode of the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023), which is now a small open world where we will have various activities such as contracts or missions to complete to improve our operator and extract good objects from the area .

All contracts

Below you have all the types of contracts that we can find on the zombies mode map, all of them in blue, marked with an icon that differentiates them:

Raid weapons cache: Marked on the map as a gun icon. Head to the mission location and drill the safe. After starting the drilling process, zombies and mercenaries attack. Once the drilling is finished, players can loot the safe for rewards, such as good weapons.Eliminate the reward: Marked on the map with a blue cross, squads take out a nearby boss. Enemy health and damage depend on the area you are in.Defend the ground station: Marked on the MW3 Zombies map as a blue skull wearing a beret, squads activate three seismic refractors. Players must then go to a computer and upload all the information to a server. This causes mercenaries and zombies to abound in the area, and the mission ends after protecting the computer from waves of enemies.Spore control: Marked on the map with a small egg icon, players must collect the inhibitors marked on the map. From there, the squads must launch the inhibitors near the spores and eventually destroy the egg.Outlast: Marked on the map as a blue satellite icon, squads begin the PND. Once booted, the area becomes corrupted and the mission requires teams to defend the location from waves of enemies until reaching 100%.Shooting guard: Marked on the MW3 zombie map as a small blue tank icon, squads must go to the marked ACV and boot it up. From there, you can hop into the ACV and mow down zombies until the vehicle reaches its destination.Ether extraction: Marked on the map as a blue rocket icon. Players have to deactivate 3 rockets (or 5) around the area to complete this contract in a given time. We will find mainly mercenaries and some zombies guarding the rockets.Deliver cargo: Marked on the map with a stopwatch icon. Squads of players find a car and deliver the cargo to a nearby location. The mercenaries will bother us a lot and especially their helicopter.Defend the ground station: Marked on the MW3 Zombies map as a blue skull wearing a beret. In this case three seismic refractors are activated. Players must then go to a computer and upload all the information to a server. You have to protect your computer from waves of zombies and mercenaries.

Rewards

The usual rewards for completing any contract are as follows:

Some experience to increase our online level (this always and carrying out any type of activity).Essence in good quantities. Possibly a advantage or improvement for our operator.Very good weapons, in case you complete a weapons cache.

