We show you all the kill streaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the 2023 remake, and how to unlock them all.

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 once again leaves us with the classic losing streakswith few changes and as always variety, going from the classic UAVuntil the support helicopter or the juggernaut. The losing streaks, for those who are very lost, are advantages, tools that we can use when we have achieved a number of points or losses in a row.

These are very useful in all multiplayer games, and they end up tipping the balance a lot if there is one very good player or several. The best way to get more streaks and get the biggest ones is to play many hours and learn the maps, it just takes practice.

All kill streaks

At any time we can change our kill streaks from the weapons section of online mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Below we leave you with all the kill streaks in the game, in addition to the kills or points necessary to use them and their unlocking methods.

Casualty StreakCasualties/Points neededUnlockUAV4 kills or 500 pointsAvailable from start.Mosquito Drone4 kills or 500 pointsLevel 23.Sam Turret4 kills or 500 pointsLevel 35.Bomb Drone4 kills or 500 pointsArmor level 25.Guardian-SC5 kills or 625 pointsAvailable from start.Aid Pack5 kills or 625 pointsArmor level 25.Response UAV5 kills or 625 pointsLevel 32.Cluster mine6 kills or 750 pointsArmor level 25.Air attack6 kills or 750 pointsLevel 46.Cruise missile6 kills or 750 pointsAvailable from start.Mortar7 kills or 875 pointsArmor level 25.EAE7 kills or 875 pointsAvailable from the start.Juggernaut Recon8 kills or 1,000 pointsLevel 26Wheesol8 kills or 1,000 pointsLevel 25Support helicopter8 kills or 1,000 pointsLevel 14.VTOL fighter10 kills or 1,250 pointsArmor level 25.Emergency airdrop10 kills or 1,250 pointsArmor level 25. Saturation Bombardment 10 casualties or 1,250 pointsLevel 49Advanced UAV12 kills or 1,500 pointsArmory level 25.Helicopter Gunner12 kills or 1,500 pointsLevel 41Artillery plane12 kills or 1,500 pointsArmory level 25.Juggernaut15 kills or 1,875 pointsArmory level 25.

