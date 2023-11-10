We show you all the achievements or trophies that we can get in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to complete it 100%.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has arrived and we have many modes and games ahead to play and get the 100% with the list of achievements or trophies that we bring you. Something really not very complicated, very similar to other lists of achievements that we have already seen in other installments of the saga. A few focused on the campaign, others on online games and others on zombies (MWZ).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y PC.Hours for 100%: 60 hours approx.Online achievements: Yeah

There’s a total of 40 achievements or trophies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Look at the specific achievements that we will have to do in the campaign, in certain missions, the rest is all online modalities, raising levels and performing certain tasks also against zombies.

AchievementDescriptionA soldier’s purposeGet all the trophies in the gameThe first stepReach level 55It never hurtsFind and use all the weapons in open combat missionsFocusedCustomize your weapons in each open combat missionCollectorGet all the weapons and field upgrades in the supply boxes in missions open combatTasting plateUse 5 different weapons in open combat missionsI ask myself ahead!Drive a vehicle with a rear sentry turret and make it destroy 5 enemiesYou carry it!Use the reconnaissance visor to mark 60 objects or enemies in open combat missionsBulletproofFind all the plate carrier upgrades in open combat missionsHave you tried resetting it?Disable an enemy turret with an electric rodThis is one way to do it…Destroy an enemy helicopter that is in the air with an attack of mortarCatch it if you can!Hit an enemy by throwing a flammable canister at him and then make it explodeFrequent travelerParachute jump and glide more than 150 metersOn a tightropeEliminate 10 enemies while using the zip lineNever bury enemies aliveComplete the campaign141 listComplete the campaign on Veteran difficultyRacer of the DeathDestroy 12 enemies while descending the panopticon in “Operation 627″Graceful DescentParachute from a crane to the harbormaster’s building in “Valuable Goods”Helicopter TripletDestroy each target helicopter in “Reactor” with different weaponsTwo for oneWith the EBR -14, eliminate 2 enemies with a single bullet 5 times in “Explosive Charge” without being detectedBack in the actionGet the officer card in “Deck Operation” in 90 seconds and without being discoveredCapShoot the weapon launched in “Point critical” before the terrorist gets hold of itWill he notice?Destroy all the cars in the mansion in “Oligarch”Elevator broken downReach the roof in less than 45 seconds in “In the heights”Snow angelEliminate the sniper in the forest with a finish in “Frozen Tundra”HitchhikerDefuse the bomb on the truck in “Gora Dam” while you’re on the moveThere goes your taxesUse a missile to eliminate a single enemy in “Imminent Danger”This is how it all beginsExtract in MWZDepreciationEliminate 500 enemies with a gun secured in MWZaddictHave 9 active perks at once in MWZGraveEliminate 100 zombies with a vehicle in a single deployment in MWZResurrectionRecover your equipment with a tombstone in MWZFriendly strangerRevive a player from another squad in MWZYou can pet the dogPet a hellhound in MWZMercenaryComplete 20 contracts in MWZI see redComplete 5 contracts in the threat zone in a single deployment in MWZEnd?Complete Act III of MWZSlaughterhouseEliminate 50,000 enemies in MWZConquerorTake out a warlord in MWZOne against allEliminate Orcus while in a 6-person squad in MWZ

