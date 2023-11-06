We show you everything you need to know about the banks, their functions, and fast travel at Hollow Knight Stag Road stations.

Many things must be taken into account in the great world of Hollow Knight so as not to miss anything, and above all to lighten things along the way, we are in a game in which they may kill us quite a bitespecially if it is your first time, and you have to play safe, with the banks and knowing in passing Where to use Deerroads fast travel.

First we show you a map with the locations of both and below we detail the functions of each one.

Ciervocaminos banks and stations

There will be banks in different areas of the mapand in fact this will be our main source to recover life and automatic save game, something extremely useful and which we can abuse. They are marked on the map with the blue bank icon. Las Stations are marked with the purple icon of a Deer, although it looks like an insect. These are the main roads to move quickly through Hallownestalthough to unlock them you have to pay once per station.

Below we leave you with a map that marks the exact locations of all the Ciervocaminos stations and banks. In all stations there is a bank too, just so you know.

In the banks, in addition to recovering life and saving the game, they also we can switch between equipped amulets, update the map if you have the pen bought, make respawn enemies or lifesap fruits. It’s very similar to the bonfires in some Souls if you think about it that way. These are the places where we will respawn if we are killed.

On the other hand, in the Ciervocaminos stations there will be the Last Deer, which with the bell and paying geo to unlock each station will take us to other stations already discovered. There are a total of 11 stations, but the one in Bocasucia is free.

If you need to answer other questions about Hollow Knight, we have a frequently asked questions section.

