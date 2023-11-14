A new story makes its way into the world of video games. We are talking about the official Bluey video game, which will be available for Nintendo Switch and also for other platforms such as Xbox One and Series X/S, PS5 and PS4 and on PC from Steam.

Furthermore, this new work that has landed in the field of video games is produced by Outright Games, and offers us a total of up to 4 interactive adventures. Exploring iconic locations and unique moments from the series, share your experience with friends, alone or with whoever you prefer.

You can play with: Bluey, Chili, Bingo and Bandit. Playing cooperatively has never been so fun. Explore and recreate iconic moments from the famous animated series. The title is recommended for all ages, with an official rating of PEGI 3.

Artax Games y Ludo have been behind the development and production of the official Bluey video game, which has finally landed in the world of video games in the adventure genre. The title will be available on November 17, 2023. Below we leave you the official synopsis of the game:

Have a great time with Bluey and her family in Bluey: the video game! Play a completely new story through four interactive adventures. For the first time, you’ll be able to explore iconic places like the Heeler house, parks, the creek, and a beach! Play your favorite games from the series, like Don’t Touch the Ground!, Charlatan Hunt! and many more. But the fun doesn’t end there! The game will not be difficult, but very fun. Discover the joy and wonder of the world of Bluey, including local multiplayer for you to play with your family and friends in story mode and free roam! Explore and collect items for your sticker album, unlock outfits, and discover the secrets and hidden references of each location. Recreate iconic scenes or create your own adventures and games inspired by Bluey.

