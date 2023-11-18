PS5 already has its first major exclusive of 2024: the remaster of The Last of Us Part 2 has been officially announced and will arrive next January 19, offering visual improvements, never-before-seen content and full compatibility with the DualSense. And yes, if you already have the PS4 version you can buy an upgrade of your copy like other PlayStation Studios games. Let’s go by parts.

Originally released in 2020 for PS4, The Last of Us Parte 2 It was the continuation of Naughty Dog’s masterpiece, offering a leap in quality at all levels. The new version, developed by the California studio, is a comprehensive update adapted to the new Sony desktop, but it also comes with new features in the form of Unreleased content and even new modes.

How much can you improve The Last of Us Parte 2 in just over three years? The first trailer for the remaster already gives us some clues. Of course, on this occasion Sony is not being subtle when it comes to dealing with the ending of the first game or introducing characters who have a lot of prominence in the sequel.

A nivel visual, The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered will offer with improved graphics. This includes native 4K in fidelity mode, an improved resolution if we are betting on performance and, in case our television has VRR (variable range) an unlocked frame rate option. At the remaster level, we will also see higher resolution textures, better animations and higher quality shadows and, of course, reduced loading times.

In fact, the idea is that we not only notice the change on the screen, but also on the controls: Naughty Dog repeats the same move from the remake of The Last of Us, promising to squeeze out all the functions of the DualSense, including the haptic technology of the controller and the adaptive triggers. That is to say: what already existed will be even better. And what about what wasn’t there?

A remaster with more content than on PS4





From this point on it’s time to break down the news in terms of content, because there are some. Starting from the most sweet, The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered will include levels that did not appear in the 2020 game. They are sections that were discarded and, despite being playable, do not have the level of polish of a final game, so Naughty Dog considers them “lost levels”, but also a glimpse into never-before-seen corners of the universe The Last of Us. To what there is What to add is that they will have comments.

The game will offer a new additional attraction: a new commentary system that will give context to what happens or how the game was created, featuring Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, as well as actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey .

There are also two new game modes: one called No Return (we understand that “No Return”) designed to offer a Roguelike experience to the whole in which combat and survival prevail over everything else in a succession of battles with random elements.





In No Return, According to Naughty Dog, we can choose between several characters from the two games and adopt the strategy of stealth or attack the enemies like crazy. We can choose our rewards and try to get the best score against other players in a worldwide ranking system.





On the other hand, a mode has been added Guitar Free Play (play the guitar) that extracts one of the scenes from the game and turns it into a separate experience that we can enjoy freely. No more having a save slot just to believe we’re the next Carlos Santana.

Along with these two new modes, we can unlock the Speedrun mode that we already saw in The Last of Us Part I, and new features have been added to the photo mode. In addition, we will see more aspects for the game’s protagonists and we will be able to activate new accessibility options. Which brings us to the final question: how much does the game cost and what advantages do I have if I already bought it?

Date and price The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered





There will be three alternatives when playing The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered on PS5: the standard edition, upgrading our PS4 copy and the special edition. All of them will be available on January 19, 2024.

The standard edition of The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered It can be purchased independently (no prices have been indicated, but we will update the text) and includes PS4 content plus PS5 improvements, or new features such as the new survival mode. As with other PlayStation Studios games, in exchange for the equivalent of 10 dollars we will receive the update to the PS5 version, although in this case it is the remaster. A more than interesting solution to avoid paying the full price, since saved games are not lost. Now, the real temptation for fans lies in the The Last of Us Part II Remastered W.L.F. Edition which will go on sale in nine countries including Spain (the others are the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Austria and the Benelux Union) and which, in addition to the steelbook, includes 47 collectible cards, a patch and a set of four pins.





From this point there is only one question left to answer: will we see The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered on PC? Sony has only announced the PS5 version, so a priori the official answer is no. Seeing how the first part has arrived, there is no rush either. However, taking into account that the second season of the HBO series is taking shape again, and that it will be directly based on this video game and its protagonists, we do not dare to rule out anything.