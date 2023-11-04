After learning about the premiere of the Invasion update, it seems that Overwatch 2 continues to confirm interesting news. Today they relate to a new character.

Specifically, it seems that Blizzard has detailed the next hero who will join the adventure. Next weekend, Mauga will eclipse all eyes on the battlefield until Sunday, November 5. This powerful and rowdy tank hero will not hesitate to crush his rivals with his incendiary and volatile chain cannons. Read on to find out how to start playing Overwatch 2 right now and try out Mauga this weekend ahead of his addition with Season 8.

Discover Mauga’s scorching new abilities

Mauga has a kit specially designed to crush the enemy front and eliminate its rivals in close combat, thanks to its two powerful chain cannons, which can fire individually or in unison. Thus, he can set his enemies on fire with repeated attacks from his incendiary chain cannon “Lleta”, and then finish them off with a critical attack from his volatile chain cannon “Metra”. All this, together with his passive ability Berserker, which temporarily grants him health when he deals critical damage, makes Mauga a true colossus on the battlefield.

But Mauga is not just the star of the show, he also has a wide variety of skills to support his team. In fact, she can break through enemy lines with Trample, a lunge skill immune to crowd control skills that ends with a colossal stomp capable of knocking opponents back. And if things get tough on his team, she uses Heart Overdrive to activate both of her hearts and generate an aura that reduces damage taken, as well as allowing allies to heal while dealing damage.

Finally, when he feels like dancing a slow dance, Mauga unleashes Hand in Hand, his ultimate ability. Mano a mano traps opponents inside a cylindrical fighting ring that blocks all damage and healing from outside, forcing enemies to face Metra and Lleta and a barrage of endless ammo. If you don’t manage to finish him off right away, the last thing you see is his charming smile.

Play as Mauga all weekend in Overwatch 2

This weekend, Mauga will be available for temporary testing on all platforms. It will be part of the game and there will be no need to install or download additional data. Mauga will be available as a tank hero in all modes except competitive matches. It can also be used in unlimited Arcade games so that everyone can enjoy its benefits.

After the weekend, the release date for Mauga along with season 8 will once again be set for Tuesday, December 5. This is when you can instantly unlock Mauga by purchasing the Season 8 Premium Battle Pass or reaching level 45 of the standard Battle Pass.

Hurry, because this troublemaker won’t be around for long. Log in and try Mauga now until November 5. We leave you with the published videos:

What did you think of the news? You know, you can share it below in the comments.

Fuente.