Although the 11th of the 11th was celebrated yesterday, the truth is that the offers of the Singles Day They will still last a few more days on AliExpress and other platforms. In this case, we have to tell you about this discount that the online commerce giant has made for one of the most desired Xiaomi phones. In this case, AliExpress has lowered the price of this model with 12 GB of RAM, infinite battery and a top camera from 2023.

Did you want to change your mobile phone and couldn’t wait? Well, we have bad news for your wallet since today all the conditions have been met for you to have a new smartphone in your pocket for less money than you imagined. In this case, we are talking about the impressive POCO F5 Pro, a beast of a mobile phone with specifications that will leave you speechless.

This is the Xiaomi beast for very little money

We are looking at a mobile phone with a high-end processor, a lot of RAM memory and a battery with enough durability. All this is combined with a high-performance screen and a camera that will perform wonderfully in all situations.

At the processor level, it mounts the mobile platform Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which includes 1 Arm Cortex-X2 up to 3 GHz, 3 Arm Cortex-A710 up to 2.5 GHz and 4 Arm Cortex-A510 1.8 GHz along with a Qualcomm Adreno graphics card. We have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The dimensions of the terminal are height 162.78 mm, width 75.44 mm and thickness 8.59 mm with a weight of 204 grams. In these dimensions there is a 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay Flow WQHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, professional HDR and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is no lack of support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Another strong aspect is its 64 megapixel + 8 megapixel + 2 megapixel triple camera. On the front we have a 16 megapixel one. The battery, as we have already mentioned, will ensure good duration with 5,160 mAh capacity, 30W wireless charging and 67W turbo charging.

The phone is compatible with 5G networks in bands n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78, as well as with Bluetooth 5.3 and the Wi-Fi protocol 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (or what is the same, it is compatible with WiFi 6). The terminal has IP53 splash protection, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, infrared emitter and gyroscope.

In addition to all of the above, the good thing is that it has a great price in these 11 of 11 offers. With a price of 389 euros, it is a more than recommended purchase. Remember to use the following coupons to get that price:

ADSLZ08: 8 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 50 euros ADSLZ15: 15 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 100 euros ADSLZ30: 30 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 200 euros ADSLZ40: 40 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 250 euros ADSLZ50: 50 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 300 euros ADSLZ100: 100 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 500 euros