The 11th of the 11th, Singles’ Day, arrives this Saturday with thousands of offers on technology products from the best quality-price brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Amazfit, Lenovo… If these brands are already usually cheap, in On AliExpress Singles’ Day, many products will be overpriced.

The best of all? We already know the discount that many of them will have, so you can add them to the basket. Additionally, when purchasing them this Saturday (don’t forget them in the basket) you can apply one of the available codes and save even more.

These are, at the moment, the best deals we have found for popular, quality products with a high percentage discount on mobile phones, smart watches or home appliances:

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi has just launched its range of 13T terminals, and they are already on sale. It will only cost a little more than 600 euros for a piece of mobile that stands out, above all, for its 50 Mpx f/1.9 camera with Sony IMX707 sensor and Leica lens with Summicron antiglare coating.

The 13T Pro is capable of recording 8K video, in addition to recording 4K 60 fps video like the 13T, and is compatible with an HDR and VLOG recording mode, capable of directly applying LUTs for the most professional users. In our review you can see examples and more details about its fantastic camera.

Leaving the camera aside, the inclusion of the new Mediatek Dimmensity 9200+ processor stands out, which is a real beast, at least on paper, and with a graphics chip designed to offer good performance with the latest generation games.

Its 6.67-inch 144 Hz AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,712 x 1,220 px and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision is fantastic, and the most interesting thing is the maximum brightness it reaches: 1,200 nits in HBM mode and can reach a peak of spot brightness up to 2,600 nits.

For 600 euros, we believe that it is impossible to have more for less.

Google Pixel 7

Yes, the Google Pixel 8 just came out. But the difference in camera quality or performance is nothing special, and the Pixel 7 still has one of the best cameras on the market for less than 600 euros.

The amazing thing is that you will be able to buy it for 450 euros on the 11th of the 11th, and for that price there is no Xiaomi, OnePlus, POCO or any other Chinese brand that can rival Google’s in software and its incredible camera.

Google usually updates the Pixels for quite some time with new functions, and the proof of this is that since they went on sale they have already received several shipments of new features. If there is a drawback it would be that it does not enter the fast charging war with other manufacturers and remains only at 20W.

If you are looking for the latest software and camera, don’t hesitate for a second and get the Pixel 7 for only 450 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer

One of the oil-free fryers that has been the most talked about is the Xiaomi model. As always, betting on a cheap product, with a good design and that has a excellent value for money as we could see in our analysis.

It is a somewhat small air fryer, but ideal for singles or couples who want an air fryer for nothing more than frying potatoes or roasting some peppers or vegetables. There is also room for some chicken breasts or a portion of salmon, but not much else. Of course, in terms of materials and operation it is perfect.

It will cost only 60 euros on the 11th of the 11th, not counting the coupons that you can use.

Roborock Q7 Max

One of the best high-end robot vacuum cleaners on the market in terms of quality and price and that will be available on AliExpress at minimum price for only 275 euros between the special discount, the store code and the general code for AliExpress purchases.

For that price there is nothing better. Not even close to what this robot offers: suction of 4200 Pa (pascals), mop that is moistened with its water tank (350 ml) that allows you to mop the floor and that exerts a constant pressure of 300 grams and LiDAR sensor, that scans wherever it goes and creates a map of your home.

In addition, by having WiFi you can control it with its application and create areas where it should not pass, or better yet, indicate a specific area where it should pass to clean it.

Amazfit GTR 4

One of the latest and best Amazfit sports watches aimed specifically at sports enthusiasts, without forgetting the functions that we all ask for in a smart watch today.

It has recognition of 150 sports modes, GPS tracking of up to 6 positioning systems, a battery of up to 14 days, monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen level and stress throughout the day. It also tracks sleep.

It has a flat and spherical design, quite thin and has a 1.43″ AMOLED screen and more than 200 customizable spheres.

For the 200 euros that it will cost between the discount and the coupons, the Amazfit GTR 4 on AliExpress is an excellent purchase.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here