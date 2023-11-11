In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Having a next-generation console is not just access to an entertainment gateway, it is having a passport to unexplored worlds and unlimited adventures.

The PlayStation 5 is more than a console, it is the epicenter of a multimedia experience that redefines gaming standards. And now, thanks to AliExpress and its imminent 11.11 discount madness, that experience is within reach of more pockets: 400 euros with the ES100 coupon.

The price is available from 09:00 on November 11, and the coupon has limited uses, so it is best that you hurry up to add it to the cart now and as soon as you can redeem the mentioned code.

The new PlayStation 5 console immerses you fully in the new generation with exclusive games at 4K resolution and 60 or 120 fps, with HDR and ray tracing.

A PS5 for less than 500 euros? Yes please

With a speed that will leave you breathlessevery load, every transition and every world is presented to you without waiting thanks to its Custom SSD. And not only that, the ray tracing effects They immerse you in an unprecedented realism with reflections and shadows that seem to challenge the border between the game and reality.

The haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers of your controller are the magicians behind the curtain on the PS5, providing a physical response to every action. Not only will you play, you will feel every shot, every blow and even the slightest touch of the virtual wind. This console is more than a machine: it is an extension of your senses in the digital world.

11.11 deals on AliExpress: the PS5 at your fingertips

If you are aware of the gaming world, you will know that the PS5 has been more elusive than an urban legend. But this 11.11, AliExpress brings you the console that has made half the world sigh at a price that seems like a printing error. And not just any version, but the long-awaited disc version, so you can enjoy your favorite physical games and collect them on your shelf.

Now, let’s talk about how AliExpress is going to leave you speechless this 11.11. The PS5 will be reduced to 400 euros, but you can also apply discount codes to lower that crazy price even further:

ES15: 15 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 100 euros. ES30: 30 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 200 euros. ES50: 50 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 300 euros. ES100: 100 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 500 euros. D11ES08: 8 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 50 euros. D11ES40: 40 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 250 euros.

Imagine combining those discounts with the already unusual price of the PS5. You are faced with the possibility of getting the queen of consoles at a cost that will make you wonder if you are dreaming.

If we have learned anything from previous editions of 11.11, it is that speed is crucial. The offers fly and the most prepared are the ones who get the treasures. So, get your AliExpress profile ready, make sure your payment details are up to date, and keep discount codes just a click away.

The future of gaming at an unimaginable price

With a PS5 in your living room, you will not only enjoy games with a quality up to 4Kbut you will also be ready when the 8K screens become the new standard. HDR technology guarantees you more vivid colors and contrast that will make each game a work of art.

The PlayStation 5 is not just a console, it is the future of home entertainment. The power of its hardware and the innovation of its features make it the dream of any gamer. And thanks to AliExpress, that dream is just a few clicks away for a price you couldn’t even imagine.

So now you know, this 11.11 on AliExpress is your time to shine and make history in your living room. With the upcoming discounts and the possibility of applying promotional codes, there is no excuse. Make room on your shelf, because the PS5 is here to stay.

And remember, these offers are like a comet, they fly by quickly and if you blink, you’ll miss them. Set your alarms, warm up those fingers and immerse yourself in the adventure of getting your PlayStation 5 at a bargain price on AliExpress. It’s now or never!

