The 11th of the 11th is still standing on AliExpress, and with Black Friday just around the corner, the Chinese store continues with the offers in a big way. Among them, we find this tablet BMAX MaxPad i11 Plus with up to 16 GB of RAM, plenty of battery and a high-resolution screen. So, if you wanted to launch a new tablet in November, look no further!

Within the catalog of AliExpress offers You can find all kinds of bargains, but without a doubt, the discount for this MaxPad i11 Plus model will make you fall in love. Not only because it lowers its price, but because of each of the features that this particular tablet offers. And there is no doubt that it is one of the top discount models that you can find right now.

Top tablet with 10.4 inches

This specific tablet comes with a screen with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels with technology IPS LCD and a size of 10.4 inches. So it is perfect for working, studying or watching any movie and series you want. Even thanks to its performance, it will be the best alternative to try all types of video games.

Keep in mind that this BMAX model comes standard with Android 13. So you will have the best features of the Google operating system at your fingertips. On the other hand, the MaxPad i11 Plus has an octa-core processor with which you will have great power. This added to its RAM memory will be the best combination. As standard it has 8 GB of RAM, but with virtual expansion technology you can get a total of 16 GB of RAM. And all because it takes advantage of the internal storage.

In this case, this tablet has a storage capacity of 256 GB. However, if this memory falls short, you can always insert an external memory of up to 1 TB. This way you will never run out of storage for your videos, photos, files, etc.

Big battery with fast charging

Among the most important features of this tablet, which is on sale on AliExpress, we find its battery. We must not miss mentioning that its autonomy is another of its strong points. And all thanks to the fact that it comes accompanied by a maximum capacity of 7,500 mAh which, together with its 18 W fast charging, will allow you to enjoy great autonomy. Plus you won’t have to wait long for it to reach 100%.

On the other hand, we must talk about its cameras. In this case, on the front, specifically on its screen, it has a 5 megapixel selfie sensor. So you can make video calls without problems. And on the back, there is your camera. with 13 megapixels. Among other extras, it is worth mentioning that it has a 3.5 mm headphone jack port, USB type C port and 4G connection.

Regarding the price, the tablet BMAX MaxPad i11 Plus It usually costs you much more. In other stores you can get it for just under €200, although at first it cost much more. However, right now you have the opportunity to launch this model with a 10.4-inch screen and a lot of battery for only €132.71 if you take advantage of the AliExpress discount.