Having an all-terrain tablet that can work in any situation and always responds well is not paid for. Taking advantage of AliExpress’s 11th of 11th, singles day With great offers, we have found this deal that will allow us to buy a great tablet with 12 GB of RAM and a highly discounted premium battery.

In this case, we are talking about a resistant or roughened tablet from the manufacturer Oukitel. Specifically, we have the RT7 model that has quite interesting features. One of the strong points is its very high-performance battery. Always according to the manufacturer, this will last up to 180 days on standby, 220 hours of calls, 35 hours watching video or 34 hours browsing the Internet. The total capacity is 32,000 mAh. Additionally, with its reverse charging we can use it as an “external battery” for our mobile phone or any other device that we need to recharge.

A tablet for all terrains

Inside we have the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor that is capable of offering great performance in all tasks. This is the one in charge of moving Android 13 with complete fluidity, giving us access to all the latest improvements to the Google operating system. But the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage also take care of that.

The screen is another of the tablet’s strong points by offering an IPS panel with dimensions of 10.1 inches, 400 nits of maximum brightness, a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, an aspect ratio of 14.4:9 and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. In addition, everything is shock resistant with certifications such as IP68, IP69K or MIL-STD-810H. The screen can be operated with gloves without any problem, something vital for the cold, but also for work environments.

Despite being a resistant tablet, does not sacrifice aspects such as the camera. We have a 48 megapixel rear combined with a 20 megapixel one with night vision or a 2 megapixel macro. The front camera for selfies and video calls offers 32 megapixels and a very neat portrait mode.

During the 11th of the 11th of AliExpress this tablet will cost us less than 300 euros, 282,50 euros to be exact.

