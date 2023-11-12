Drones are a fashion that never ends, and there are many opportunities to make the most of their possibilities, always within the law of each country, but if you have a quality one you can, for example, record incredible videos in natural areas.

There are quite low prices, although with little range and video quality that is more than debatable. Fortunately today it is not necessary to dig deep into your pocket if you want a top 4K drone, and there is one for only 280 euros on AliExpress that has exploded on the 11th of the 11th, although you must arrive in time to apply the discount code ES50 before paying.

We talk about FIMI X8 Mini V2which to give us an idea costs almost 500 euros on Amazon, since AliExpress sells it with practically all the necessary accessories to get the most out of it, but for much less money.

Even if you don’t manage to redeem the ES50 coupon, it is still a very competitive price that it has today, well below what this model would cost you in another store or at least one with similar characteristics.

Shipping is completely free and your order will arrive in about nine days according to the store, a period of time that is not bad at all if you are not in a hurry, especially seeing what you save.

What it can do is incredible if we look at the price, since it has, for example, 9 km of range with 4K live transmission, something that under normal conditions would be much more expensive from brands like DJI.

That said, several more things must be added, such as the possibility of instructing it to autonomously follow a person or an objectthat records videos making certain movements or that has alerts for seeing too strongly or even restricted areas for drone flight.

It uses GPS and Galileo for its positioning, and has option to automatically return to the starting point if the connection is lost for any reasonsomething that never hurts if it works as it should.

4K video is of course the most important thing, as well as the stabilizer, which makes a lot of difference between a cheap and basic drone with another that may be cheap – at least now – but that is nothing basic, since it can Record videos at full speed and very stable.

