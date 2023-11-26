If you are going to buy a tablet soon, there will be several that are surely on your radar. The iPad is one of them, especially now that Amazon has reduced it to 499 euros in various colors, although it is still a great investment. In the long term it may be profitable but the expense is unaffordable for many users.

That forces us to look for alternatives, Android tablets that are somewhat cheaper, and there Xiaomi has a lot to say, especially with a model that is surprisingly affordable. We are referring to the Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE and its price is now only 145 euros applying the code ES20 on AliExpress Plaza.

Since it comes from Plaza, that means shipping is free and from Spain. That means that in five days at most you should have your purchase at home, although it is normal for it to arrive even faster.

Tablet with an 11-inch screen, whose processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G and has an 8,000 mAh battery with 10 W charging, as well as WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Type C and 4 stereo speakers.

To put this figure in context, Amazon also has it on sale, but in its case for 169 euros in the 128GB storage edition, the same one that AliExpress sells for 24 euros less.

The difference is important enough that, since both products are in Spain and have the proper guarantee, it is much better to go for AliExpress Plaza. You can even expand the deal if you hunt down some extra coupons these days that have so much movement in that sense.

Large 2K screen and a design that doesn’t look like a low-cost tablet

Obviously the Redmi Pad SE is a tablet that is aimed at the entry-level range, which logically implies making some sacrifices, but it is also true that Xiaomi has made the most of every euro to give it the best features.

The screen, for example, has 2K resolution and 11 inches in sizebut the construction and materials also show that they are of quality, above what almost all tablets offer in this price range.

Not only that, but it also doesn’t lack power with a Snapdragon 680 processor, which has more than enough power to run all the Android applications that are useful to you on a daily basis, including many games.

In addition, if you have Game Pass Ultimate you can play all your games in the cloud using Chrome, so the Redmi Pad SE can practically become a portable console wherever you go.

