AliExpress is making a mess again on its website and it does so taking advantage of the 11th of the 11th, a day of offers that allows us to access hundreds of products at unimaginable prices. With a 5-star rating and more than outstanding features, as well as a beautiful design, this bestial mini PC It is a recommended purchase.

In this case we talk about Beelink SER6 Max Mini PC con AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Gaming PC, a powerful mini PC that will allow us to do almost anything we imagine, but in an ultra-small computer. The manufacturer has put special care into designing the interior of a PC capable of running games, in addition to doing so in total and absolute silence.

PC gaming ultra silencioso

The computer has a powerful processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS combined with an AMD Radeon 680M graphics card. The great advantage over other systems is that it uses a vapor chamber to dissipate heat. In addition to being more efficient in cooling the equipment, it does so in total and absolute silence, something we are sure to appreciate. The processor is capable of operating at 4.75 GHz, has 8 cores and we can choose between two modes, one more balanced and another with maximum performance.

The graphics card has architecture RDNA2, 12 CUDA Cores (or CUDA cores) and a frequency of 2,200 MHz. To give us an idea of ​​performance, it scores 5524 points in Cinebench R20 or 11250 in 3D Mark. The 32GB RAM is DDR5 at 4.8000 MHz combined with a 500 gigabyte M.2 SSD.

Its dimensions are 11.3 centimeters by 12.5 centimeters, with less than 5 centimeters in height. The manufacturer offers it in various colors such as green, orange, space gray or obsidian black. The device is completed with a magnetic charger that is firmly attached to the bottom of it. The manufacturer offers a lifetime warranty for this connector.

At the port level, we have a USB 3.2 at 10 Gbps, a USB-C 3.2 at 10 Gbps, a 3.5mm audio jack (on the front), dos USB 4 a 40 Gbpsanother audio jack, HDMI 2.1, power input, Display Port, two USB 2.0 at 480 Mbps and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet network connector.

We complete the configuration with WiFi 6 to connect at maximum speed to wireless networks, Bluetooth 5.2 with better transfer speed and stability and support for mounting on the wall and having it completely camouflaged.

Its usual price is more than 600 euros, but on AliExpress 11.11 we can get it for only 534,99 euros. This represents a discount of more than 100 euros and, best of all, is that we will not have to pay shipping costs so that it arrives comfortably at our home in a matter of a few days.

Get an even better price by applying these discounts:

ADSLZ08: 8 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 50 euros ADSLZ15: 15 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 100 euros ADSLZ30: 30 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 200 euros ADSLZ40: 40 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 250 euros ADSLZ50: 50 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 300 euros ADSLZ100: 100 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 500 euros