For those of you who were waiting for an offer to launch the Sony PlayStation 5 at the best price, we have good news. As you already know, today is the 11th of the 11th Singles Day, a day of special offers and dizzying discounts on some websites like AliExpress. In this case, the online commerce giant has plummeted the price of the PS5 in digital version that we can buy with a 100 euro discount.

Thanks to this special discount of AliExpress That won’t last forever, we’ll be able to buy the PS5 at a great price. The Sony console is now the object of desire of the most die-hard gamers and has some of the highest-rated exclusive titles of recent years. Call of Duty, Final Fantasy, The Last of Us… there are dozens of spectacular titles that we can play.

The console of this generation

Sony’s console seems to have no ceiling or rival, at least as far as sales are concerned. We have already passed the figure of more than 40 million units sold worldwide. In addition, from time to time it is on everyone’s lips again for the launch of a new game. The last sound was Spider-Man 2 which quickly became one of the games of the year.

With this mix of titles and power, the console has won over users. And those who don’t have it, right now have a great opportunity to get it. In this case, we are talking about the digital model without an optical disk drive. This does not prevent us from enjoying other benefits such as the ability to play in 4K at 120 fpsan 825 GB internal hard drive, WiFi and Bluetooth connection, as well as HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

The console includes the controller DualSense which allows us to get the most out of the games. One of the things that surprises us most today is its haptic technology, which allows you to feel in some of its buttons the effect of interaction with game elements. This is something that we never felt in the latest Sony DualShocks.

The usual price of this pack de PS5 In digital version on AliExpress it is 500 euros, but today we can enjoy a spectacular discount of 100 euros. This leaves us with the console at 400 euros, in addition to having free shipping that will deliver the console to our house in a matter of 3 or 5 days.

Get the price by applying these discounts:

ADSLZ08: 8 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 50 euros ADSLZ15: 15 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 100 euros ADSLZ30: 30 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 200 euros ADSLZ40: 40 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 250 euros ADSLZ50: 50 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 300 euros ADSLZ100: 100 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 500 euros