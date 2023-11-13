A few days ago we recommended a Mini PC that was very powerful, counting with very advanced components. But in my case, what I was waiting for was to find a model that met two conditions: that it was cheap and that it allowed me more general daily use. Now, within the 11.11 AliExpress offers, I have found the model I was looking for.

The thing about AliExpress with 11.11 is being quite tremendous. If you’ve been keeping up with the deals we’re posting, you’ll have seen that there’s a lot of stuff at a good price and we’re getting ahead of a lot of Black Friday shopping because of it. The XCY Mini PC that I recommend In this text it is one of those devices that is worth purchasing now, since the discount is high. Plus, there’s a code that I’m going to share with you later that will help you save a little more.

Small, but very bully

Surely, as soon as you have taken a look at the photos, you have seen that this Mini PC is small and that it is ideal if you do not have much space on your table. Its measurements are 197 x 197 x 34 mm, complying with what is usually common in this type of computer. At first, I was also interested in its color, since it will look great on my table with the screen and the rest of my accessories. Aside from this, I have to mention that there are several versions that you can choose from by modifying both the processor and the memory level. I recommend one specifically because it is the one that interests me the most and the one that meets the discount applied in promotion.

It is a light, but resistant Mini PC. You won’t have to worry about scratches or damage to the case. Its level of resistance is not only represented on the exterior, but the interior also ensures that you do not have to worry about a thing. The reason for this is the presence of a good ventilation system which will take care of dissipating the heat so that there are no problems even when you are giving it “more effort.” This ventilation technology is also silent, so you don’t have to worry about noise.

It has an integrated WiFi connection, Intel HD graphics card, 8GB RAM and internal storage which, in the model I recommend, is 512GB. In addition, it has connectivity options that include HDMI, VGA port and a total of six USB ports, four of them 3.0. Ships with a VESA mount as a gift so that you can place the device on the back of your monitor so that it takes up so little space that you don’t even notice it.

A Mini PC for everything

The important thing in a computer of this size is that it is practical and that you can do any type of action with it, whether enjoying video games, use apps or watch streaming, among other things. With the configuration that we leave you linked to the XCY Mini PC you have the opportunity to accomplish all of this. And, although it is obvious that you will not be able to play the most advanced games on the market like with a 2,000 euro model, you will have enough power for many titles with which you will have a good time. The same can be said about the rest of the applications. In addition, the computer boots Windows at maximum speed, so using it will be very pleasant.

Its price in the configuration with 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage and Intel Core i5-3317U processor is normally 272.66 euros. But on the occasion of the promotion of 11.11 It has been given a 36% reduction, so it remains at only 174.50 euros. If when you open the link it does not load the model we recommend, remember to click where it says “Core i5-3317U” and choose the corresponding memory.

However, be careful, because we have a series of discount codes specials with which we want to make it easier for you to take advantage of these offers. As you will see below, the codes are used depending on what you spend. If you are only going to buy this Mini PC, you will have to use the code ADSLZ15, with which you will save 15 euros. And it is more than likely that you will find an additional discount on the product page, even if it is to save you an extra euro or two.

If you are going to buy something else, take note of all the discounts you can use:

ADSLZ08: 8 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 50 euros ADSLZ15: 15 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 100 euros ADSLZ30: 30 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 200 euros ADSLZ40: 40 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 250 euros ADSLZ50: 50 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 300 euros ADSLZ100: 100 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 500 euros

