With just a few days left until AliExpress’s big shopping event starts, on the 11th of the 11th also known as Singles’ Day, they are already gradually warming up their users with some really important promotions, such as the Choice Day that is being celebrated today

The mechanics of the event are very simple: it affects the products in its section Choice, that is, they are already in the warehouse in Spain and have free shipping in almost all cases. The key is that for every €20 you spend on AliExpress Choice products, you will have a €3 discount for a total of €9.

The good part of These AliExpress discount coupons mean that there are no tricks, traps or cardboard: it is a direct discount when paying with no limit on unitsas usually happens with discount codes that you have to redeem quickly before they run out.

Normally deliveries take five business days and are free on purchases of 10 euros or more, so in this case you would be within that range without a doubt. As with practically any purchase from this store, it is advisable to opt for the application, with a much better and more intuitive interface.

This can be a considerable saving depending on what you buy, especially because in Choice there are products that cost a few euros to others that are a little higher in price, so you have a choice.

It is a periodic event that AliExpress celebrates every first day of each month, an opportunity if, for example, you have been wanting to buy some electronics such as headphones, a wireless charger or a smart watch for some time.

There is a little bit of everything and it is a resounding success because they are normally extraordinarily cheap products, Prices equal to or even lower than buying them in China, but with express shipping in just 3-5 days from Spain and with the possibility of local return.

We are talking about a 15% discount if you buy exactly items for an amount of 60 euros, a discount that is added to the discount that said product will almost certainly already have.

