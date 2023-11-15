One of the most popular accessories that increasingly accompany us in our daily lives are smart watches. And if we talk about smart watches, Xiaomi is one of the most cutting-edge brands that offer quality devices at a more reasonable price. Devices of all kinds such as smartphones, Smart TVs, household appliances and watches are examples of the wide range of equipment and accessories that this technology giant has in its catalog.

Now that Black Friday is approaching, AliExpress is preparing and is already discounting many products and it was this one’s turn. Xiaomi S3 smart watch that drops more than 90 euros and it becomes a perfect opportunity to get a high-end smartwatch.

We can buy it in three different models and the Xiaomi watch is available on AliExpress in black or silver as well as a more expensive version with a leather strap.

Features of the Xiaomi Watch S3

It hit the market just a few weeks ago and now you can get one of the brand’s best watches at a discount and with all kinds of options. It has many sports modes to choose from, all the sensors you need and total customization that will make you change your watch as many times as you want but without giving up its functions.

Has a 1.43 inch AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 600 nits and a 60 Hz refresh rate that will allow us to always see all the phone notifications and activity logs, making it an excellent option.

The customization of the watch is practically total because Xiaomi is not satisfied with the option of changing the dial as in any smartwatch or modifying the strap in a simple way but rather has different frames that we can exchange. We can change the frames adapting the strap to the design we want in the same way as a mobile phone case, so you can have as many different watches as you want or need.

But beyond changing it, we can take it everywhere. Account with IP68 certification so we will not have any problems with water, being completely resistant to it. And the watch’s battery life is 15 days on a single charge, so you can forget about the charger if you want to spend weeks away from home and keep your watch alive.

The first Xiaomi watch with HyperOS operating system has all the sensors you may need and is capable of measuring sleep quality or heart rate in addition to body temperature or blood oxygen, but you won’t have to worry if the sport you’re playing is. you do is not very frequent thanks to the fact that it has 150 different modes to record your activities and exercises.

Buy a screen protector

In addition, you can complete the purchase with a screen protector for the Xiaomi Watch S3. For a few euros you can get the option of keep the watch panel much more protected and prevent it from getting scratched or broken by any impact. There are many models you can choose from and all of them are affordable and easy to install. Make sure it is compatible with the Xiaomi watch model you are going to buy and choose if you want just one protector or a pack with several of them to exchange them when necessary.