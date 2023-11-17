Do you think that Mini PCs usually fall short in terms of power, memory and processor? There are also powerful models! For example, we have selected an offer on a piece of equipment that AliExpress has available and that I’m sure it will surprise you. thanks to, among other things, the presence of an AMD Ryzen processor. This way you will have maximum security that you will enjoy a first-class experience.

It is not a surprise that we turn to AliExpress when it comes to Mini PC computers, since they usually have very good discounts. What we share with you on this occasion It’s a flash offer which still has almost a day left, so you have plenty of time to get it. The discount is very powerful and, as we told you, it is a computer with high quality components. Therefore, it can be the perfect option if you want a device that gives you great power.

This is not your typical Mini PC

If you take a look at the components that we are going to talk to you about in the next few lines, you will see that this Mini PC stands out significantly from the majority of proposals that are usually at the top of the sales lists. Because it is common to buy cheap Mini PC equipment whose characteristics do not reach maximums, something totally different from what the GMKtec K2 Mini PC offers. This model, for example, has the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, with which you can not only use all kinds of programs and tools, but it is also useful for multitasking processes and games advanced.

Memory is not far behind either. Instead of the 8GB that are so common in this type of computers, this model increases the RAM up to 16GB. And the same thing happens with the hard drive, since it is a 1TB SSD which will be very good for you so that you can store all the games you want, multimedia content, photos and anything you can think of.

The rest of the features are not far behind. It includes, for example, WiFi 6 connection and Windows 11 Pro operating system, which will provide you with everything you need to take advantage of it instantly. It also has a good selection of connectors, such as two 4K HDMI with which you can take advantage of the Mini PC by connecting it to all types of screens. Of course, there is no shortage of USB ports, Bluetooth 5.2 connection, headphone output and, no less important, the graphics card is an AMD Radeon 680M model.

With VESA mount included

One of the things we like most about Mini PCs is that we can install them extremely easily. They are so small that they do not take up space if you decide to put it on the table, but in this case a VESA mount is also incorporated that will allow you to put it on the back of your monitor. This will keep you out of the way and will also make it much safer for the device. Its dimensions are 12.3 x 11.2 x 4.3 cm, so it will not be difficult for you to put it on the monitor. And, as a last detail, although the product sheet inside AliExpress indicates that the plug type is from the United States, don’t worry, because as you can read in the store text, they will also send you a plug from European type.

Generally, a Mini PC with this performance and features usually has a high price. Not in vain, this GMKtec K2 Mini PC model is normally sold at a cost of 924.52 euros. But the discount that AliExpress has given is 52% and that means that we only have to pay 443.77 euros. With this great discount You will be guaranteed to be able to get your hands on a device that performs at the highest level in terms of Mini PC computers and that will be really cheap.

