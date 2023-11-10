If televisions usually have a problem, no matter how high-end they are, it is that the passage of time is relentless with them, especially those that use operating systems from brands that have stopped updating them. That forces you either to buy a new model or directly to do without that OS that is causing so many problems, and there is no shortage of options.

One of the most attractive, with the permission of the Fire TV Stick or the Chromecast, is to opt for an Android TV Box, a device that connected via HDMI will make your television run directly on Android with all its advantages. One of the best-selling models is on AliExpress and now it has dropped it to less than 20 euros.

It is the DQ08 with Android 13 and compatibility with 4K videoso it is a safe and cheap bet that has already accumulated tens of thousands of sales in this store, something that is not surprising considering its price-quality.

DQ08 Smart TV Box

This Android TV Box with Android 13 has 4K video and Dual WiFi, as well as a powerful processor capable of reviving your old TV.

Plus, shipping is fast and free from Spainsince AliExpress has this product within its Choice program, where there are only products already in warehouses in our country that have a delivery commitment in five working days or less.

Returns are free in the first 15 days after the purchase, so with these conditions AliExpress puts itself on par with practically any Spanish store, with the advantage of having a huge catalog of products that have just arrived from China at ridiculous prices.

Android to the rescue

There are many advantages of having Android on your television, especially if it is a more or less recent version like Android 13, and with this OS you can install applications directly from Google Pay.

Even if an application has been removed from Google Play, no one can stop you from downloading it in APK format and installing it manually, as you would do on any Android tablet or mobile phone, in a matter of seconds.

The updates are also a plus point, since Google usually gives it a lot of coverage, much more than television manufacturers.

To top The storage problem for downloading files or installing applications is eliminated in one fell swoop because it has a microSD slot and USB portsso you won’t be left without space if you don’t want to, which is precisely the problem that most Smart TVs have after a few years.

